  • award and prize

Uniken Earns Frost & Sullivan Award for Global Technology Innovation Leadership

PRNewswire June 23, 2023

The award reaffirms Uniken as a cybersecurity innovator that accelerates possibilities for client-centric businesses.

CHATHAM, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently recognized Uniken with its 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for best practices in the identity and access management industry. The award applauds Uniken’s REL-ID authentication and security platform for seamless integration and robust security that accelerates the digitalization efforts of Uniken customers and enhances end-client experiences.

Uniken Inc

Frost & Sullivan annually presents the award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market.

REL-ID is a powerful solution designed for enterprises servicing clients on a mass scale. The integrated identity platform enables Uniken customers to eliminate fraud while delivering simplicity, convenience, and frictionless experiences. As a global business, Uniken operates in some of the most challenging cyberthreat environments in the world. With REL-ID, Uniken meets the demands of a global customer base in developed and emerging markets, with the highest level of global compliance and a rapid return on investment.

Bimal Gandhi, CEO, Uniken, commented, “Our Uniken team is honored to receive the prestigious recognition of Frost & Sullivan. This award is a testament to our customer-first innovation and delivery of a platform that creates certainty in identity and accelerates possibilities for our customers to engage with their clients seamlessly and securely, even in the most demanding environments and use cases.”

In its award write-up, Frost & Sullivan highlights Uniken’s substantial impact within the banking industry. According to Frost & Sullivan, Uniken’s REL-ID platform has had a game-changing effect on how access control and authentication systems are managed and has significantly contributed to improvement of security mechanisms in digital banking. Frost & Sullivan also emphasizes how REL-ID enables Uniken customers to offer their clients a uniform experience across all channels, encouraging them to expand involvement in the digital economy.

About Uniken

Uniken accelerates possibilities for client-centric organizations by creating certainty in identity and security while delivering amazing customer experiences. Uniken serves customers of all sizes, worldwide, across a variety of industries. To date, Uniken has secured over $26 trillion in transaction value across over 23 billion client interactions with zero financial or identity loss. With Uniken, organizations grow their businesses in a world where identity is a certainty, not a vulnerability.

Contact:
Nancy Jones
E: [email protected]com

 

SOURCE Uniken Inc

