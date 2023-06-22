AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Industrial Electrification to Drive Global Enterprise Electricity Consumption to 14700 Terawatt-hour (TWh) by 2030, 57% of Which Within Asia

PRNewswire June 22, 2023

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, enterprise electricity consumption is expected to grow worldwide from 11579 TWh in 2023 to 14704 TWh in 2030, with Asia’s share increasing from 50% to 57% during that same period. Most of this growth will be driven by wide-ranging electrification across industry verticals.

ABI 2021 Logo

“Both enterprises in general and industries more specifically will see their electricity consumption rise sharply as they embrace and adopt electrification across a wide range of equipment types and form factors including employee and commercial fleet electric vehicles, electric heating, ventilation and cooling systems, AGVs and mobile robots in warehouses and manufacturing plants, and electric heavy equipment and autonomous vehicles deployed at mining sites, ports, airports, and yards,” explains Dominique Bonte, Vice President, Verticals & End Markets at ABI Research.

Industry verticals will increasingly rely on the uninterrupted supply of high-quality electric energy to continuously operate their mission-critical processes, maximizing up-time and associated profitability. Damage to equipment caused by short power interruptions can be avoided through Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, allowing for managed shutdowns and critical data saving. For more extended outages, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) can provide longer autonomy, often in conjunction with on-site micro-grids generating energy from renewable sources and providing additional resilience through their inherent independence from public grids.

The following industries are smart energy leaders in terms of electrification and on-site power generation:

  • Mining Operations – Electric mining haul trucks (WAE Technologies, Fortescue Metals Group, and Liebherr); DC-DC converters and charging infrastructure; On-site solar farms and battery storage, many of which are powered by Hitachi Energy (Western AustraliaAgnew Gold Mine, Sandfire’s DeGrussa’s Mine, Roy Hill Mine Site, Newman; Indonesia – Indo Tambangraya Megah’s Bontang Mine).
  • Datacenters – All major data center and cloud operators have committed to full decarbonization by 2030 (Google, Microsoft, IBM) or 2040 (Amazon) via on-site renewable energy generation and/or battery storage to avoid using diesel generators.
  • Manufacturing plants, Warehouses, and Supply Chain – Photo-Voltaic rooftop panels and battery storage (Hitachi’s Zhongshan transformer manufacturing base factory featuring 1.2 Megawatts of PV capacity and 1 MW of battery energy storage capacity); hydrogen-powered forklift trucks and material handling equipment; net-zero delivery (Amazon); cold chain for food and pharma.

All major smart energy technology companies, including Siemens, GE, Hitachi, ABB, Honeywell, and Schneider Electric, are actively targeting industry verticals as part of new business expansion strategies over and beyond their legacy client base of energy utilities, hereby enabling enterprises and industries to embark on their own smart energy journey.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Smart Energy for Enterprises and Industries application analysis report. This report is part of the company’s Smart Energy for Enterprises and Industries research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present an in-depth analysis of key market trends and factors for a specific technology.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info

Global 
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
[email protected]  

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/industrial-electrification-to-drive-global-enterprise-electricity-consumption-to-14700-terawatt-hour-twh-by-2030-57-of-which-within-asia-301858157.html

SOURCE ABI Research

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.