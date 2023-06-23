Heidrick & Struggles Adds New Partner in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one partner to its Executive Search business in Asia Pacific in May 2023.

Minkyo Kim joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Seoul office. A member of the Industrial Practice, Minkyo is a trusted partner and advisor for Korean conglomerates and foreign multinational corporations. He has worked with several KOSPI-listed organizations across sectors on CEO succession, executive-level search and assessment assignments. Minkyo gained more than 20 years of experience working in various countries such as Switzerland, Australia, and Korea where he held roles as an engineer, strategist, and global sales and marketing manager in a French conglomerate. Previously, he was a member of another global executive search firm.

“With his broad operational experience and regional expertise, Minkyo will be a valued resource for our clients seeking innovative ways to accelerate their performance in an ever-changing economic environment,” said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About Heidrick & Struggle

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world’s top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:

Lillian Lee

+852 2103 9389

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/heidrick–struggles-adds-new-partner-in-asia-pacific-301857287.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.