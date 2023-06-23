EGAT’s 54th Anniversary Celebrates Accelerating Green Power Generation, Expanding Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid, Bolstering Investments, and Catalyzing Thailand’s Carbon-Free Economy

Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) is accelerating Hydro–floating Solar Hybrid projects in dams to respond to the green energy demand of the business sector, drive sustainable economic growth, and enhance the country‘s international competitiveness. It is also studying eco–friendly electricity generation technology and preparing to upgrade the energy–saving No.5 label to display the number of carbon emission reduction, coupled with increasing green space through the Participatory One–Million–Rai Reforestation Project.

BANGKOK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mr. Boonyanit Wongrukmit, Governor of Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), stated the direction of EGAT’s operation on the occasion of the 54th Anniversary of EGAT, that the economic recovery after the COVID-19 has led to an increase in the forecasted electricity demand for EGAT’s system to 208,187 GWh or 3.32% from the previous year. The global energy trend, including Thailand, has shown an increasing demand for green energy from renewable sources in business and investment sectors to reduce trade barriers from carbon tax policies. Therefore, EGAT has accelerated the Unit 1 of Hydro-floating Solar Hybrid Project at Ubol Ratana Dam in Ubon Ratchathani Province, with a generating capacity of 24 MW and an installed battery energy storage system (BESS) to stabilize the power system during the transition from solar to hydropower. EGAT has the potential to carry out the hybrid projects up to 10,000 MW and plans to propose more projects for consideration to support the demand for green electricity in the business sector.

Moreover, EGAT has promoted the Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) to confirm the use of green electricity according to international standards. EGAT has been authorized by I-REC of the Netherlands to be a sole local REC issuer of Thailand. Over the past 3 years, EGAT has issued more than 5.58 million RECs to Thai renewable energy producers. In 2022, the issuance of REC certificates expanded by over 106%.

Meanwhile, EGAT is also carrying out the studies on clean energy technologies, such as carbon-free hydrogen and ammonia as alternative fuels for power generation, the Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technology, and converting carbon dioxide from power generation into methanol used in the industrial sector at Nam Phong Power Plant in Khon Kaen Province and EGAT Mae Moh in Lampang province.

Furthermore, EGAT has piloted the Smart Grid Project in Mae Hong Son Province as a secured power system model for highlands and remote areas. The project utilizes smart grid technologies to manage power generation integration from solar cells and power plants in Mae Hong Son Province. EGAT is also developing the grid modernization to support the growth of renewable energy as follows:

Pumped–storage hydropower plant project is a large-scale energy storage system and a low-cost power source that can release water for power generation within less than 5 minutes; thus, promptly responding to the unstable capacity of renewable energy. Currently, EGAT is underway to develop the 800 MW pumped-storage hydropower plant project at Chulabhorn Dam in Chaiyaphum Province, which is under consideration process of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) by the relevant agencies.

RE Forecast Centers will be established, comprising 6 regional centers and 11 centers in local substations with renewable energy potential and is expected to be officially open within 2024 and 2027, respectively.

Pilot Digital Substations are currently under operation, which are Kantharalak Substation in Si Sa Ket Province and Trat Substation in Trat Province. There are two digital substations to be complete in May 2023, which will help increase the stability of power control and transmission.

For the fuel mission, EGAT has collaborated with PTT Public Company Limited to enhance the country’s fuel security by jointly investing in the 2nd LNG Receiving Terminal in Nong Fab, Rayong Province with a 50% stake. The investment is expected to be made in 2023.

To support the country’s electric vehicle (EV) system, currently EGAT is providing services through the EleX by EGAT charging stations and partner stations under the EleXA network, with a total of 120 stations nationwide. The target for the year 2023 is to expand the number of the stations to over 180, as well as to increase the cooperation from 5 to 12 partners to allow EV users to find charging station locations of different brands.

In addition, EGAT is preparing to maximize energy efficiency of the public and reduce carbon emissions through the launch of new Energy-Saving No.5 Label displaying the number of CO 2 emissions in this September. EGAT is also continuously increasing green space through the Participatory One-Million-Rai Reforestation Project. In 2022, over 103,000 rai were reforested. EGAT plans to carry out the reforestation of 100,000 rai in 2023 and sets a goal of 1 million rai of reforestation in total by 2031.

“EGAT is committed to increasing the proportion of power generation from renewables and developing energy innovations, aiming to ensure sustainable green electricity and the power system‘s security for the well–being and happiness of Thais. This will also enhance the country‘s competitiveness at regional and international levels, and move the country toward a carbon–free society, sustainably,” concluded EGAT Governor.

