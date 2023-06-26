SB Tape Group Sdn Bhd and Toh Chee Hui Honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Malaysia

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Regional NGO Enterprise Asia proudly announces SB Tape Group Sdn Bhd (SB Group) as the outstanding winner of the Corporate Excellence and Inspirational Brand Awards and the Group’s Managing Director Toh Chee Hui as a Master Entrepreneur at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Malaysia.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. SB Group and Toh Chee Hui emerged as victors from over 150 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process at this year’s Awards.

With over 30 years of experience in the adhesive and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes industry, SB Group’s Managing Director Toh Chee Hui has played a pivotal role in the Group’s manufacturing operations. He has guided SB Group to accomplish feats that set them apart from its global competitors and even led the company to achieve breakthroughs in the field of adhesive tapes that were unimaginable in the past, such as setting a new world speed record of 450 meters per minute for the operation of an Adhesive Coating Machine.

Today, SB Group is ranked as Asia’s leading manufacturer of adhesive tapes. With Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as its headquarters, the company also has manufacturing facilities and established offices in Indonesia and Vietnam, with a total workforce of more than 500 staff across the three countries. SB Group has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 1977 by achieving a remarkable milestone in 2022 by recording its highest turnover performance in history, surpassing RM 500 million.

According to a market study, SB Group dominates more than 50% of the market share in Malaysia while supplying 5% of the world’s polypropylene tape demand. SB Group differentiates itself from its competitors in its commitment to its core values: Environment First, People-Centric, Integrity, and Dynamic. SB Group believes that success is not just about profits but also about making a positive impact on the world. The Group uses non-hazardous formulations in its adhesives and continuously improves its green manufacturing practices. SB Group’s innovative products have helped billions of users worldwide every day with their packaging challenges, including highly-recycled boxes, and winter and automation packing among others.

In order to achieve sustainable growth and to ensure the company can adapt to the ever-changing environment, SB Group has implemented programs to identify and groom local graduates to fit into corporate settings and real working conditions. SB Group’s SEED Program enabled the company to recruit 18 Bachelor of Chemical Engineering graduates from the University of Malaysia Pahang, to embark on their careers with SB Group. The program was a success as it was able to nurture 3 candidates to management-level positions such as an Assistant Operations Manager, Senior Project Engineers, and a Senior Planner Executive.

Furthermore, SB Group has set its sights on becoming a world-class tape manufacturer by pursuing brand excellence with the help of advanced technology. It has identified four key areas to focus on: Green Practices, Product Excellence, Manufacturing Excellence, and Customer Experience Excellence. By focusing on these key areas, SB Group maintains a human touch in its customer service while being tech-driven. The collective effort is believed to land the company in greater market share and create a deeper brand impression in the near future.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia, and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sb-tape-group-sdn-bhd-and-toh-chee-hui-honored-at-the-asia-pacific-enterprise-awards-2023-malaysia-301863199.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia