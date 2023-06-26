AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

DentalMonitoring reinvents the scan experience

PRNewswire June 27, 2023

PARIS and AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DentalMonitoring announces their latest innovation, ScanAssist, the only AI-guided scan process available in orthodontics, designed to provide a fun, engaging patient experience, while also providing unprecedented photo quality for clinical analysis. 

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: 
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9180551-dentalmonitoring-reinvents-scan-experience/

ScanAssist helps patients complete their scans quickly and efficiently with AI guided instructions and real time feedback. Providing a 3D model of a mouth that follows patients as they scan, this in-app system guides patients through scan movements to ensure high-quality pictures and detailed analysis of their treatment progression and oral health. The feature provides patients with a game-inspired experience, including visual and audio cues designed to increase motivation and compliance.

“Innovation is the motor that drives us to create solutions like ScanAssist, which uses one-of-a-kind AI-powered technology to guide patients at every step,” says DentalMonitoring CEO Philippe Salah. “We’re thrilled doctors and patients can use our solutions to create the best treatment experience possible.” 

ScanAssist is the newest addition to the DentalMonitoring app, which uses software and AI to detect more than 130 intraoral observations for braces and aligners treatments for all patients.. 

Doctors interested in learning more on how their practice can benefit from AI-based orthodontic solutions can visit dental-monitoring.com. 

About DentalMonitoring – www.dental-monitoring.com

DentalMonitoring exists to make orthodontics smarter. Powered by the most advanced AI in the industry, DentalMonitoring has developed comprehensive doctor-driven solutions to help orthodontists grow and optimize their practice, provide superior clinical care, and deliver a better patient experience. From patient lead engagement and conversion, to remote monitoring of all types of treatments, DentalMonitoring’s unique platforms give orthodontists connected, smarter and more sustainable care. DentalMonitoring employs more than 400 people across 18 countries and 10 offices, including Paris, Austin, London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Tokyo. 

Contacts:
Anne-Claire Sanz, Global Head of Marketing, [email protected] : +33 01 86 95 01 01
Emily de Moraes, Communication Manager: [email protected]com +1 737 201 9002

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107834/DentalMonitoring_ScanAssist.mp4

 

Scanbox pro still - 3D

   

DentalMonitoring Logo

 

 

 

SOURCE DentalMonitoring

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.