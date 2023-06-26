AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Vieworks to Unveil Groundbreaking Bendable X-ray Detectors at ECNDT 2023

PRNewswire June 26, 2023

ANYANG, South Korea, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vieworks, a leading provider of cutting-edge x-ray imaging solutions, will be participating in ECNDT (European Conference on Non-Destructive Testing) 2023 for the first time (Booth 1). The event, scheduled to take place from July 3rd to 7th in Lisbon, Portugal, serves as a platform for industry leaders to exchange knowledge and present groundbreaking innovations in non-destructive testing.

As an inaugural participant, Vieworks is set to make a significant impact with its new bendable x-ray detectors (VIVIX-V 1025B and VIVIX-V 1043B), marking the first time these cutting-edge models will be exhibited. The two models are expected to offer unparalleled versatility and superior resolution (99 micrometer pixel pitch) in non-destructive testing applications.

The bendable x-ray detectors from Vieworks combine state-of-the-art imaging capabilities with an innovative design, enabling users to obtain high-quality x-ray images even in the most challenging inspection scenarios. One of the key advantages of these detectors is their ability to greatly reduce distortion when imaging curved surfaces. Whether it’s inspecting pipes, complex geometries, or confined spaces, VIVIX detectors effortlessly conform to the object being inspected, maximizing accuracy and reliability.

Vieworks will exclusively offer ECNDT participants to witness its new models firsthand. Visitors to the Vieworks booth (Booth 1) can engage with the company’s experts, who will be available to answer questions and provide insights into the technology’s potential applications across various industries, majorly including small to large sized pipe inspection.

“We are thrilled to unveil our bendable x-ray detectors at ECNDT 2023,” said Mr. Hong, Vice President of Vieworks. “These detectors represent a significant advancement in non-destructive testing, providing our customers with unprecedented flexibility in their inspection processes. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that meets the evolving needs of the industry, and we are excited to showcase the results of our innovation.”

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical x-ray imaging to industrial x-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced x-ray flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in the imaging industry by providing professionals with the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit xrayimaging.vieworks.com.

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.