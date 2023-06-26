Cloud4C Announces Bernard L’Allier, Ex-MD of Rackspace ASEAN and India as New President of Sales

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C, the world’s leading application-focused cloud managed services provider, announces the appointment of Bernard L’Allier as the new President of Sales for Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and Vietnam. A veteran in building cloud and technology businesses across APAC, his induction adds to Cloud4C’s strong presence and brand trust amongst enterprises and partners in the region.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman & Managing Director, CtrlS & Cloud4C mentions, ASEAN is a significant area of focus for Cloud4C. This region is already a technology innovation hotspot and that’s only going to accelerate in the upcoming years. Bernard’s addition to the team reinforces our aggressive growth ambitions and the vision to deliver risk-proof, disruption-free business value to any enterprise embracing the cloud, regardless of operational size and complexity.”

Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Cloud4C, adds, “Bernard is a welcome addition to the already strong presence we have in the ASEAN region. With his deep experience and knowledge of this region, we believe that Bernard will drive the next phase of growth for Cloud4C while delivering transformational value to our clients.

Bernard joins Cloud4C from Rackspace, where he led the company’s South East Asia and India growth, growing a team from 5 people based out of Singapore to a 200-strong team as Rackspace took advantage of the rapid cloud and digital transformation growth in Asia.

Bernard says, I am excited to join Cloud4C, a renowned cloud transformation provider and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies and enterprise clients across 26 countries. The hunger for continuous innovation and exceptional client outcomes has created a superb culture here and that gives us a strong foundation to build into our next phase of growth as a recognized industry leader. I believe that AI, automation and digital transformation will drive a strong next wave of growth and change in the cloud industry and Cloud4C is very well placed to help our enterprise clients and partners to be change leaders.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the leading application-focused and automation-driven cloud managed services provider in high-growth economies and fast-growing sectors, serving 4000+ enterprises including 60 of the Fortune 500 multinationals in 26 countries. Equipped with 25 Centers of Excellence, 2000+ skilled and certified cloud experts, Cloud4C helps in migrating, modernizing, and managing mission-critical enterprise IT landscapes end-to-end across in-country compliant public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments in a single 99.95% SLA till application login layer. Cloud4C is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Azure Expert MSP and Microsoft Gold Partner, Premium Google Cloud Partner, and Oracle Cloud Registered Partner with Cloud Sell and Cloud Services Provider Expertise. Cloud4C is also the world’s leading premium global supplier for SAP S/4HANA solutions, having successfully deployed hundreds of large-scale, complex, and tailored SAP transformations till date.

