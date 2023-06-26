AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023 Honors 63 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

PRNewswire June 26, 2023

HONG KONG, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its ninth year, the 2023 Hong Kong programme has recognised 63 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

Congratulations to the Winners of 2023 Hong Kong HR Asia Best Companies to Work in Asia

This year’s theme is “Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion.” HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year’s nominations saw a significant increase, with 283 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 55,400 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region’s extensive participation and engagement. When compared to the 2022 edition, this represents a 10% increase in nominations and a 13% increase in survey participants.

“We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023 awards,” said William Ng, Chief Editor of HR Asia. “The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in Hong Kong to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being.”

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation’s commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was the recognition of the 12 Gold winners, who have been consecutive winners for five years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating a remarkable workplace environment. The 12 Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023 are A.S. Watson & Co., Ltd., Avery Dennison Hong Kong B.V., China Mobile International Limited, Haitong International Securities Group Limited, Knight Frank, Kpmg, Lee Kum Kee International Holdings Limited, Lkk Health Products Group Ltd., Nestle Hong Kong Limited, Qi Group Hong Kong, New World Development Company Limited and Tung Wah Group Of Hospitals.

HR Asia is grateful to its official partners, the Hong Kong People Management Association (HKPMA) and ChillChi PR and Marketing, whose contrib no utions helped make this event a huge success. Their dedication to promoting workplace excellence aligns perfectly with the program’s mission to recognise outstanding companies and inspire others to achieve greatness.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (HONG KONG EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. A.S. WATSON & CO., LTD.
  2. AESOP HONG KONG LIMITED
  3. AGEAS ASIA SERVICE LIMITED
  4. AIA HONG KONG & MACAU
  5. APL LOGISTICS SCS HONG KONG LIMITED
  6. AUTOMATED SYSTEMS (H.K.) LIMITED
  7. AVERY DENNISON HONG KONG B.V.
  8. BSH HOME APPLIANCES LTD.
  9. CAPGEMINI HONG KONG LTD.
  10. CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED
  11. cargo-partner LOGISTICS LIMITED
  12. CERTIS HONG KONG & MACAU
  13. CHINA MOBILE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
  14. CHUBB LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.
  15. CIGNA HEALTHCARE
  16. CITYBUS LIMITED
  17. CMB INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
  18. COACH HONG KONG LIMITED
  19. CRYSTAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
  20. DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
  21. DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU
  22. EKIMETRICS
  23. FTLIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
  24. GENERALI HONG KONG
  25. GEODIS HONG KONG LIMITED
  26. GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
  27. HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED
  28. HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED
  29. HEWLETT-PACKARD HK SAR LIMITED
  30. HONG KONG APPLIED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH INSTITUTE COMPANY LIMITED
  31. HONGKONG LAND LIMITED
  32. INCHCAPE HONG KONG LIMITED
  33. ISS FACILITY SERVICES LTD.
  34. JAS FORWARDING (HK) LIMITED
  35. KNIGHT FRANK
  36. KPMG
  37. LEE KUM KEE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
  38. LENOVO (HONG KONG) LIMITED
  39. LENOVO PCCW SOLUTIONS
  40. LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
  41. LKK HEALTH PRODUCTS GROUP LTD.
  42. MANULIFE (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
  43. MARSH (HONG KONG) LIMITED
  44. MEDTRONIC HONG KONG MEDICAL LIMITED
  45. MSIG INSURANCE (HONG KONG) LIMITED
  46. NESTLE HONG KONG LIMITED
  47. NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
  48. NU SKIN ENTERPRISES HONG KONG LLC
  49. PFIZER CORPORATION HONG KONG LIMITED
  50. PRUDENTIAL HONG KONG LIMITED
  51. QBE HONG KONG
  52. QI GROUP HONG KONG
  53. SF SUPPLY CHAIN (HONG KONG) LIMITED
  54. SHELL HONG KONG LIMITED
  55. SMITH
  56. Swift
  57. SWIRE COCA-COLA HK LIMITED
  58. TF INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED
  59. THE MARKETING STORE WORLDWIDE (ASIA) LIMITED
  60. TUNG WAH GROUP OF HOSPITALS
  61. VITA GREEN HEALTH PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
  62. ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.
  63. ZUELLIG PHARMA LIMITED

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

  1. AESOP HONG KONG LIMITED
  2. AIA HONG KONG & MACAU
  3. COACH HONG KONG LIMITED
  4. DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
  5. GEODIS HONG KONG LIMITED
  6. GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
  7. INCHCAPE HONG KONG LIMITED
  8. LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
  9. MANULIFE (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
  10. PFIZER CORPORATION HONG KONG LIMITED
  11. SWIRE COCA-COLA HK LIMITED

WINNERS OF HR MOST CARING AWARDS 2023

  1. AUTOMATED SYSTEMS (H.K.) LIMITED
  2. cargo-partner LOGISTICS LIMITED
  3. CIGNA HEALTHCARE
  4. COACH HONG KONG LIMITED
  5. LENOVO (HONG KONG) LIMITED
  6. NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

WINNERS OF HR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

  1. AVERY DENNISON HONG KONG B.V.
  2. SWIRE COCA-COLA HK LIMITED

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: [email protected].

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/diversity-thrives-inclusion-prevails-hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia-hong-kong-2023-honors-63-champions-of-an-inclusive-workforce-301863008.html

SOURCE Business Media International

