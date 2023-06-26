Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023 Honors 63 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

HONG KONG, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its ninth year, the 2023 Hong Kong programme has recognised 63 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

This year’s theme is “Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion.” HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year’s nominations saw a significant increase, with 283 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 55,400 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region’s extensive participation and engagement. When compared to the 2022 edition, this represents a 10% increase in nominations and a 13% increase in survey participants.

“We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023 awards,” said William Ng, Chief Editor of HR Asia. “The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in Hong Kong to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being.”

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation’s commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was the recognition of the 12 Gold winners, who have been consecutive winners for five years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating a remarkable workplace environment. The 12 Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023 are A.S. Watson & Co., Ltd., Avery Dennison Hong Kong B.V., China Mobile International Limited, Haitong International Securities Group Limited, Knight Frank, Kpmg, Lee Kum Kee International Holdings Limited, Lkk Health Products Group Ltd., Nestle Hong Kong Limited, Qi Group Hong Kong, New World Development Company Limited and Tung Wah Group Of Hospitals.

HR Asia is grateful to its official partners, the Hong Kong People Management Association (HKPMA) and ChillChi PR and Marketing, whose contrib no utions helped make this event a huge success. Their dedication to promoting workplace excellence aligns perfectly with the program’s mission to recognise outstanding companies and inspire others to achieve greatness.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (HONG KONG EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

A.S. WATSON & CO., LTD. AESOP HONG KONG LIMITED AGEAS ASIA SERVICE LIMITED AIA HONG KONG & MACAU APL LOGISTICS SCS HONG KONG LIMITED AUTOMATED SYSTEMS (H.K.) LIMITED AVERY DENNISON HONG KONG B.V. BSH HOME APPLIANCES LTD. CAPGEMINI HONG KONG LTD. CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED cargo-partner LOGISTICS LIMITED CERTIS HONG KONG & MACAU CHINA MOBILE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED CHUBB LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD. CIGNA HEALTHCARE CITYBUS LIMITED CMB INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED COACH HONG KONG LIMITED CRYSTAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU EKIMETRICS FTLIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED GENERALI HONG KONG GEODIS HONG KONG LIMITED GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED HEWLETT-PACKARD HK SAR LIMITED HONG KONG APPLIED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH INSTITUTE COMPANY LIMITED HONGKONG LAND LIMITED INCHCAPE HONG KONG LIMITED ISS FACILITY SERVICES LTD. JAS FORWARDING (HK) LIMITED KNIGHT FRANK KPMG LEE KUM KEE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED LENOVO ( HONG KONG ) LIMITED LENOVO PCCW SOLUTIONS LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED LKK HEALTH PRODUCTS GROUP LTD. MANULIFE (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED MARSH ( HONG KONG ) LIMITED MEDTRONIC HONG KONG MEDICAL LIMITED MSIG INSURANCE ( HONG KONG ) LIMITED NESTLE HONG KONG LIMITED NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED NU SKIN ENTERPRISES HONG KONG LLC PFIZER CORPORATION HONG KONG LIMITED PRUDENTIAL HONG KONG LIMITED QBE HONG KONG QI GROUP HONG KONG SF SUPPLY CHAIN ( HONG KONG ) LIMITED SHELL HONG KONG LIMITED SMITH Swift SWIRE COCA-COLA HK LIMITED TF INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED THE MARKETING STORE WORLDWIDE ( ASIA ) LIMITED TUNG WAH GROUP OF HOSPITALS VITA GREEN HEALTH PRODUCTS CO., LTD. ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD. ZUELLIG PHARMA LIMITED

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

AESOP HONG KONG LIMITED AIA HONG KONG & MACAU COACH HONG KONG LIMITED DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED GEODIS HONG KONG LIMITED GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INCHCAPE HONG KONG LIMITED LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED MANULIFE (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED PFIZER CORPORATION HONG KONG LIMITED SWIRE COCA-COLA HK LIMITED

WINNERS OF HR MOST CARING AWARDS 2023

AUTOMATED SYSTEMS (H.K.) LIMITED cargo-partner LOGISTICS LIMITED CIGNA HEALTHCARE COACH HONG KONG LIMITED LENOVO ( HONG KONG ) LIMITED NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

WINNERS OF HR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

AVERY DENNISON HONG KONG B.V. SWIRE COCA-COLA HK LIMITED

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Mobile No.: 012-2692701

Email: [email protected].

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/diversity-thrives-inclusion-prevails-hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia-hong-kong-2023-honors-63-champions-of-an-inclusive-workforce-301863008.html

SOURCE Business Media International