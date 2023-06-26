Bitget Launches Localized Website With Fiat Gateway For Turkish Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , has announced the launch of its Turkish website, Bitget TR, to provide localized services for users in Turkey. The dedicated Turkish platform is the newest addition to the Bitget family, which strengthens the global presence of the Bitget brand with a special focus on the rapidly-growing local market.

Bitget TR enables Turkish users to access Bitget’s products and services through a localized portal tailored to their language and needs. As the Turkish crypto market is recognized as one of the fastest-growing and most promising in terms of crypto adoption, the significance of providing seamless access to dedicated services in the country becomes paramount. To enhance user experience, Bitget will offer a full range of services customized according to clients’ preferences in Turkey, along with personalized technical assistance.

Local users will also have the ability to seamlessly trade on Bitget using the Turkish Lira (TRY) with the addition of a Fiat Gateway. This new feature establishes a secure and seamless connection between the cryptocurrency market and the traditional banking system, offering Turkish users convenient one-stop-shop access to the global crypto marketplace.

Fiat Gateway serves as a bridge connecting traditional financial systems and digital assets, enabling transactions between fiat currencies like USD, EUR, or TRY, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum . The primary focus of Bitget TR is to provide a user-friendly platform that enables seamless deposits and withdrawals in Turkish Lira, unlocking the complete potential of digital assets for local traders. Bitget Turkey streamlines the process of depositing and withdrawing TRY, allowing users to easily transfer funds from their bank accounts using the same ID details.

Bitget made significant strides in Q1 2023, ranking among the top 4 CEXs by TokenInsight and demonstrating growth across all metrics. The native BGB token appreciated 120% in value, outpacing all other exchange tokens. These successes reflect the efforts of Bitget’s growing team, which now boasts 1,300 members across 60+ countries and regions, an increase from 1,000 members previously.

“The launch of Bitget TR enables us to provide localized, convenient, and compliant crypto services to users in Turkey,” said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. “Bitget aims to build a fair, transparent, low-threshold and regulated decentralized financial system. We will continue to gain trust and recognition with the launch of more localized services in collaboration with local partners.”

Bitget is excited to continue serving both local and global crypto communities through initiatives like Bitget TR , strategic partnerships, and world-class offerings on the flagship Bitget platform. By tailoring experiences to address diverse local needs while connecting audiences across borders, Bitget ensures accessibility to the crypto sphere for all.

