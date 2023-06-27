AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Frost & Sullivan honours AdaniConneX with South Asian Company of the Year Award for Excellence in Data Center Infrastructure & Operations

PRNewswire June 27, 2023

AdaniConneX has emerged as a market leader for delivering scalable, transparent, secure, and flexible digital infrastructure solutions in line with customers’ business objectives via its consultative approach.

SAN ANTONIO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan has honoured AdaniConneX with the 2023 South Asian Company of the Year Award for delivering data center infrastructure and operational excellence. Bringing the energy infrastructure expertise of the Adani Group and Data Center expertise of EdgeConneX, AdaniConneX is emerging as the torchbearer in the region when it comes to implementing Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS), starting with Data Center and Energy infrastructure services, and building towards a seamless common service orchestration and management fabric for digital infrastructure.

2023 South Asian Data Center Infrastructure and Operations Company of the Year Award

India’s soaring Data Growth along with rapid adoption of emerging technologies such as Cloud, AI, IoT, etc., is driving the need for reliable and sustainable Digital Infrastructure, necessary to sustain India’s momentum towards becoming a digital-first nation. In light of these Mega Trends, AdaniConneX has emerged as a key player that is offering an integrated approach towards building digital infrastructure with full-stack solutions, addressing regional requirement with global standards. It delivers products and solutions that address current market gaps, while driving business and technological innovations anticipating future customer needs. The company’s targeted innovation addresses the shortcomings of existing solutions and the technology voids responsible for customer pain points and frustrations.

The company’s ability to leverage its extensive know-how in energy supply management has empowered it to offer customers end-to-end energy security and control, with cutting-edge Data Center solutions that encompass complete digital infrastructure lifecycle, including Data Center Design, Construction, and Operations.

“AdaniConneX adopts a collaborative approach through its holistic end-to-end solutions to engage customers and goes above and beyond just offering services. It acts as a consultant and strategic partner that strives to support customers in achieving their long-term visions,” said Gautham Gnanajothi, global vice-president of research, Frost & Sullivan.  

AdaniConneX’s excellence in implementing visionary scenarios through the use of Mega Trends creates new market opportunities, leading to customer satisfaction while establishing a strong product positioning strategy. This strategy focuses on sustainability, resiliency, and life cycle performance, including cost efficiency, time to market, and the flexibility to adapt to changes. The company serves various vertical segments with solutions tailored to suit individual sector requirements, further fostering its growth. It leads the market by staying at the forefront of technological development and innovations while promoting workforce diversity, inclusion, and skills development.

“AdaniConneX’s futuristic approach towards product and solution development combined with its staunch resolve to fill market voids and customer challenges has placed it in the forefront of this highly competitive industry. Its deep-rooted engineering expertise, along with its strong focus on delivering excellence, have resulted in path-breaking infrastructure and operational best practices, ultimately enhancing customer value,” added Gnanajothi. With its strong overall performance, AdaniConneX earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 South Asian Company of the Year Award in the Data Center Infrastructure and Operations industry.

“Our success as the Frost and Sullivan Company of the Year is a testament to the collective efforts of our team, partners, and customers. As we continue to innovate, collaborate, and strive for excellence, we are shaping an industry that is not just about data, but about empowering business, transforming lives, and driving change.”, said Sanjay Bhutani, Chief Business Officer, AdaniConneX.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to an organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Tarini Singh
P: +91-9953764546
E: [email protected]

About AdaniConneX
AdaniConneX, a 50:50 JV between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, was founded with a vision to redefine the data center landscape in India. AdaniConneX envisions to build an environmentally and socially conscious 1GW data center infrastructure platform by leveraging the complementary capacity of the Adani Group, India’s largest infrastructure player, and EdgeConneX, one of the largest private data center operators. In a land of innovators, data center solutions need to be ahead to accelerate ambition and AdaniConneX mirrors this vision of Digital India.

For more information, please visit https://www.adaniconnex.com/

For Media Queries: Roy Paul I [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

