AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: Experts share views on international communication capacity at smart media forum in Suzhou, Jiangsu

PRNewswire June 26, 2023

BEIJING, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Representatives from media outlets, universities and think tanks gathered at a media sub-forum in Suzhou, east China’s Jiangsu Province, on June 25 to exchange views on how to improve international communication capacity and upgrade city image and influence in the era of smart media.

The sub-forum on the future of smart media was key part of the ongoing 2023 Global AI Product & Application Expo, which kicked off on June 25 in Suzhou.

Addressing the sub-forum, Chen Xuerong, Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Suzhou Municipal Committee, said that in the age of intelligent media, Suzhou is actively exploring new ways of international communication on the Internet, taking advantage of its resource endowment and improving the city’s international communication capacity.

Besides, some industrial experts delivered speeches on relevant topics and exchanged views with the participants.

Rong Zhongxia, deputy manager with the Xinhua Silk Road Information Department of China Economic Information Service (CEIS), noted that more efforts should be made to improve the content and methods of international communication, explore the visual presentation and narration of China’s story, and continuously promote the deep integration of communication means.

To better tell stories of Suzhou, an annual report on image of Suzhou city in global cyberspace (2022-2023) was launched at the sub-forum.

Released by the Jiangsu Center of CEIS, the report uses information technology to analyze mainstream media data at home and abroad, and presents a comprehensive three-dimensional image of Suzhou city in global cyberspace and its communication characteristics, which provides a slew of countermeasures for Suzhou to strengthen international communication capacity, enhance its city image in global cyberspace and further build the “most beautiful window” to showcase China’s modernization to the world.

It is learned that the sub-forum, hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of the CPC Suzhou Municipal Committee, has been held five times since 2018.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334740.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.