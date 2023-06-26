Xinhua Silk Road: Experts share views on international communication capacity at smart media forum in Suzhou, Jiangsu

BEIJING, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Representatives from media outlets, universities and think tanks gathered at a media sub-forum in Suzhou, east China’s Jiangsu Province, on June 25 to exchange views on how to improve international communication capacity and upgrade city image and influence in the era of smart media.

The sub-forum on the future of smart media was key part of the ongoing 2023 Global AI Product & Application Expo, which kicked off on June 25 in Suzhou.

Addressing the sub-forum, Chen Xuerong, Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Suzhou Municipal Committee, said that in the age of intelligent media, Suzhou is actively exploring new ways of international communication on the Internet, taking advantage of its resource endowment and improving the city’s international communication capacity.

Besides, some industrial experts delivered speeches on relevant topics and exchanged views with the participants.

Rong Zhongxia, deputy manager with the Xinhua Silk Road Information Department of China Economic Information Service (CEIS), noted that more efforts should be made to improve the content and methods of international communication, explore the visual presentation and narration of China’s story, and continuously promote the deep integration of communication means.

To better tell stories of Suzhou, an annual report on image of Suzhou city in global cyberspace (2022-2023) was launched at the sub-forum.

Released by the Jiangsu Center of CEIS, the report uses information technology to analyze mainstream media data at home and abroad, and presents a comprehensive three-dimensional image of Suzhou city in global cyberspace and its communication characteristics, which provides a slew of countermeasures for Suzhou to strengthen international communication capacity, enhance its city image in global cyberspace and further build the “most beautiful window” to showcase China’s modernization to the world.

It is learned that the sub-forum, hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of the CPC Suzhou Municipal Committee, has been held five times since 2018.

