Xinhua Silk Road: SW. China’s Chongqing Yubei District committed to building a new hub for international aviation

PRNewswire June 26, 2023

BEIJING, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Positioning to build a new air, land-sea channel and an international aviation gateway hub, Yubei District of southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, has stepped up efforts to advance the development of airport industry and foreign trade, promote innovation-driven and the construction of a world-class airport cluster covering Chengdu and Chongqing, thus making Chongqing the fourth pole of China’s civil aviation development.

The aerial photo shows a view of Yubei District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

Located in the Yubei District, Chongqing Airport Economic Demonstration Zone was approved in October 2016 as one of the first two national airport economic demonstration zones, with an entire area of 147.48 square kilometers.

Yubei District, as a major economic and industrial region of Chongqing, is the frontier of opening-up and innovative development and the hot land for investment in Chongqing. In recent years, guided by the strategy of building a manufacturing town and a smart city, Yubei is set to further optimize and improve its innovation in a bid to provide a solid guarantee for enterprises and improve business environment.

Besides, local manufacturing industry in Yubei District has formed a complete range and solid foundation, and the main economic indicators such as above-scale industrial output value and regional GDP have ranked first in Chongqing for many consecutive years.

In 2022, the automobile and electronics industries in Yubei District achieved an output value of 109.2 billion yuan and 176.4 billion yuan respectively, both accounting for a quarter of Chongqing, making Yubei an important automobile manufacturing base, intelligent terminal production base and export base in Chongqing. In the same year, the total import and export volume in Yubei District was 192.34 billion yuan, and the actual used foreign direct investment (FDI) was 281 million U.S. dollars.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334730.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

