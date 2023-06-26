AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

BAI Communications Australia Accelerates Business Transformation with Appian

PRNewswire June 27, 2023

 Automation of Site Access Management accelerates request processing while enforcing security and safety

SYDNEY, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that BAI Communications Australia (BAI) is using process automation applications built on the Appian AI-Powered Process Platform to digitise and optimise Site Access Management. The applications, which help safeguard the company’s employees, customers, contractors, sites and services, have significantly reduced processing time for site access requests.

The Appian AI-Powered Process Platform gives you everything you need to design, automate, and optimize your most important business processes.

In Australia, BAI operates one of the most extensive broadcast networks in the world across 741 sites, providing 1,985 fully managed television and radio transmission services and delivering 127 million broadcasting hours to 99% of the population. Emergency services also rely on BAI Communications to keep them informed. During natural disasters and other times of crisis, national broadcasters and emergency service providers rely on BAI to maintain their connection with Australians to keep them connected, informed and safe.

“We’re the trusted neutral host provider for national and commercial broadcasters such as ABC, SBS, and Southern Cross Austereo,” explained Peter Knott, Chief Operations Officer, BAI Communications Australia. “We deliver reliable network quality across metro, regional and rural areas. Because so many people depend on our transmission networks, we work round-the-clock to ensure our sites and services are and running at all times. This requires a high number of field staff and contractors on site to inspect and fix faults.”

Prior to deploying Appian, BAI Australia had labour-intensive manual processes for managing site access. It required multiple phone calls, emails, and document sharing between staff and contractors to permit site access, and to keep the network operations centre informed of contractor movements while at a site. The manual processes meant BAI Australia struggled to enforce safety and security procedures, and there was a lack of audit and reporting capabilities for site access and work.

To upgrade from manual to automated processes, BAI created a Site Access Management digital prequalification application process on the Appian Platform for all site visitors. The company also created a mobile app used by field staff to login and out of sites, see faults and work details, and report hazards and risks, as well as an application to manage contractors, including a review of their activities and ratings scheme.

“BAI Communications’ use of the Appian AI-Powered Process Platform reflects a broader shift in businesses to optimise their processes and maximise ROI by increasing the level of automation,” said Luke Thomas, Area Vice President – Asia Pacific & Japan at Appian. “Adaptability and rapid deployment are at the core of what Appian provides. We are excited to be working alongside BAI Communications to help streamline its backend operations and improve business efficiency.”

In addition to reduced processing time for site access requests, the Appian apps also delivered 100% of access grants to qualified applicants. The company has seen a significant decrease in the number of phone calls made to its network operations centre. The prequalification application also now allows BAI Australia to ensure all site visitors acknowledge safety and security procedures, and it provides key metrics and records for the company’s reporting requirements.

The Site Access Management solution was recognised internally as a winner of the BAI Australia 2021 and 2023 HSE Innovation and Leadership Awards.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI-Powered Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140540/APPIAN_BAI.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948800/Appian_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bai-communications-australia-accelerates-business-transformation-with-appian-301863383.html

SOURCE Appian

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.