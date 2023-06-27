TRAVEL DAILY MEDIA – INSPIRING WOMEN IN TRAVEL (ASIA) AWARDS 2023 WINNERS ANNOUNCED

BANGKOK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural Travel Daily Media – Inspiring Women in Travel (Asia) Awards 2023 honoured some of the amazing women in the travel industry. The awards were presented at a gala ceremony at Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok on June 24.

TD-IWTA Awards honoured women who have made outstanding contributions to the travel industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to driving positive change. The awards aim to inspire and empower more women to pursue their dreams and excel in various roles within the travel sector.

“It was an incredible evening being surrounded by and celebrating the amazing women in our industry across Asia. Congratulations to all the awardees and to the outstanding line up of inspirational nominees. We truly have so many amazing women in our industry. I am immensely inspired to keep the IWTA movement moving forward. We will be hearing more stories of incredible women, round table discussions, and meeting male champions in our industry,” Michaela Connor, co-founder and chairperson, Inspiring Women in Travel Asia (IWTA).

This year’s winners were selected from a record number of entries, and the judging panel was impressed by the high level of innovation and creativity on display.

The winners of the TD-IWTA Awards 2023 are:

Women Entrepreneurs in Travel Asia

Excellence in Mentoring – Celia Lao , Vice President, GBA Aviation Association & GM – China , AirAsia Teleport

– , Vice President, GBA Aviation Association & GM – , AirAsia Teleport Woman Foodpreneur – Pichaya Soontornyanakij, CEO & Chef, Potong

– Pichaya Soontornyanakij, CEO & Chef, Potong Inspirational Entrepreneur – May Wang , CEO and Founder, Linens N Love

Women of Corporate Social Responsibility

Sustainable Development Advocate – Carissa Nimah, Chief Marketing Officer, Department of Tourism – Bhutan

– Carissa Nimah, Chief Marketing Officer, Department of Tourism – Community Champion – Mariglo Laririt, Director Of Sustainability, Ayala Land Hotels And Resorts Corporation – Ten Knots Group

– Mariglo Laririt, Director Of Sustainability, Ayala Land Hotels And Resorts Corporation – Ten Knots Group Humanitarian of Travel – Tanya Pirapokin, Executive Director, Siam Express Group

Women of the Future

Tourism Innovator – Christine Galle-Luczak , Founder And Managing Director, Heavens Portfolio

– , Founder And Managing Director, Heavens Portfolio Tech Trailblazer – Nanki Singhachthep, Co-Founder, Avalon Analytics

– Nanki Singhachthep, Co-Founder, Forward Thinker in Travel – Rigzin Lachic, Proprietor, Dolkhar Resorts

Essence of Women

Positive Disruptor – Caroline Shen , Director Of Sales & Marketing, Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa

– , Director Of Sales & Marketing, Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa Woman Synergy – Aline Boulom , Director Of Industrial Relations & Compliance, Accor

– , Director Of Industrial Relations & Compliance, Accor Woman of Virtue – Cathy Hsu , Chair Professor, School Of Hotel And Tourism Management, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Women Champion in Travel

C-Level Woman Champion – Vitna Achour, Human Factors Officer, Cebu Pacific Air

– Vitna Achour, Human Factors Officer, Cebu Pacific Air Rising Star in Travel – Cleofe Albiso , Managing Director, Megaworld Hotels And Resort

– , Managing Director, Megaworld Hotels And Resort Woman of Resilience – Tracy Cosgrove , Founder, VRHTI

Male Champion for Gender Equality – Mike Stewart, General Manager, Intrepid Travel

Most Inspiring Woman in Travel – Anchalika Kijkanakorn, Founder & Managing Director, Akaryn Hotel Group

Hall Of Fame – Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, Executive Vice President, Sukosol Hotels And The Siam Hotel

TD-IWTA Awards is sponsored by Ponant Cruises, BCD Travel, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Shiji, Myanmar Airways International, Thaiger, Abercrombie & Kent, Paulaner, Regent Seven Seas, HotelBeds, TBO.com, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Distribution, Air Astana, Rival, Cebu Pacific, Intrepid Travel, Campbell PR, B-Concept. Meanwhile, Cision – PR Newswire is TD-IWTA Awards’ official news distribution partner.

“I am in awe of the remarkable achievements and trailblazing spirit exhibited by the winners of the TD-IWTA Awards 2023. I am grateful to our invaluable sponsors, whose support has been instrumental in making the event a resounding success; the esteemed judges for their tireless efforts in evaluating the submissions and selecting the winners; and to the dedicated committee members who have worked relentlessly behind the scenes.

“I would like to extend my admiration and appreciation to the incredible women who have participated in the TD-IWTA Awards 2023. Your courage, resilience, and exceptional talent have shattered glass ceilings, inspired generations, and paved the way for a more inclusive and diverse industry,” Gary Marshall, CEO, Travel Daily Media.

About Travel Daily Media (TD):

Travel Daily Media is a leading travel industry publication providing the latest news, insights, and analysis for travel professionals across the globe. With a focus on industry trends, innovation, and developments, Travel Daily Media is committed to promoting and supporting the growth of the travel and tourism sector.

