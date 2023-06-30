Trip.com Group and Tourism New Zealand join hands to market New Zealand as a key travel destination

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Trip.com Group, a leading travel service provider and Tourism New Zealand, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote New Zealand as a key tourism destination in Asia Pacific.

Trip.com Group’s Vice President of Destination Marketing & Strategy Alliances, Edison Chen, and Tourism New Zealand’s Board Chairman, Jamie Tuuta, in the presence of New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, signed the MOU. The Prime Minister is currently on a working visit to China.

As part of the collaboration, both parties will launch a series of joint marketing campaigns to attract tourists from Asia Pacific to New Zealand. The markets include the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Australia. This will involve the creation of appealing and attractive travel itineraries and experiences to meet specific visitor needs, positioning New Zealand as a destination of choice for travellers.

This partnership marks the first Asia Pacific pan-regional collaboration for both sides.

Edison Chen, Vice President of Destination Marketing & Strategy Alliances, at Trip.com Group said, “With the reopening of China’s border, we have seen a marked increase in outbound travel-related bookings and searches in the recent months. We look forward to collaborating with Tourism New Zealand to leverage our resources and deep data insights to boost New Zealand tourism development, fully optimising the travel experience for tourists in New Zealand.”

“With the resurgence of international travel post-pandemic, this collaboration could not be better for both parties involved.”

Data from Trip.com Group’s Ctrip and Trip.com platforms show a keen interest in travel in Asia Pacific, including New Zealand.

Specifically, searches for flights to New Zealand have seen a significant increase of nearly 560% year-on-year, and the volume of bookings was up over 570% compared to the same period last year.

The Chinese mainland was the top source of arrivals to New Zealand in the first half of this year, followed by other key markets, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea, making the top 10 list.

Tourism New Zealand’s Chief Executive, René de Monchy said, “Through the partnership, Tourism New Zealand aims to provide Asia Pacific travellers with more convenient booking methods, personalised itinerary planning, and comprehensive service support. We look forward to welcoming travellers to deeply explore the beautiful landscapes and unique culture of Aotearoa New Zealand, as well as experience our manaakitanga.”

About Tourism New Zealand

Tourism New Zealand is responsible for promoting New Zealand in key markets as a visitor destination.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tripcom-group-and-tourism-new-zealand-join-hands-to-market-new-zealand-as-a-key-travel-destination-301867904.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group