AZ Asia-Pacific partners with Absolute Software to support businesses in boosting endpoint security

PRNewswire July 3, 2023

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AZ Asia-Pacific today announced it has partnered with Absolute Software to equip businesses in Asia Pacific to strengthen cyber resiliency against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks.

Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections. With the company’s unique Application Resilience™ technology, IT and security personnel can monitor the health of mission-critical applications; detect if they are missing, corrupted, or not working effectively; and automatically repair or re-install components when necessary – without requiring human intervention.

According to IDC’s latest Worldwide Semiannual Security Spending Guide: “Spending on security hardware, services and software in Asia/Pacific* is expected to reach USD 36 billion in 2023, an increase of 16.7% over the previous year. Security investments will remain resilient in 2023 and the forecasted years despite the economic slowdown and uncertainty risks…Security services will be followed by the security software, led by endpoint security, information and data security software, and identity and digital trust software, accounting for more than half of the overall security software spend in 2023.”

“As organizations grow, they tend to accumulate more endpoints as systems expand in size to accommodate the increase in the number of users. As a result, it increases the attack surface of an organization while providing attackers with increasing entry points to a system. In line with the market’s demand, the strategic partnership with Absolute Software will put AZ Asia-Pacific in a better position to develop a more comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading products and solutions to offer to businesses,” said Seth Ho, Chief Revenue Officer of AZ Asia-Pacific.

“In today’s work-from-anywhere environments, there is a critical need for resilient security controls capable of protecting distributed devices and sensitive data,” said Mark Grace, Chief Revenue Officer at Absolute. “Through this partnership with AZ Asia-Pacific, we are empowering more organizations in the region to leverage Absolute’s intelligent, self-healing solutions to strengthen their security defenses.”

About AZ Asia-Pacific

AZ Asia-Pacific is a full-fledged distributor that works with the best breed of industry system integrators and service providers across the APJ region to re-invent solutions and services delivery in order to meet and exceed enterprises’ technology challenges and requirements — Cloud, Network and Security. AZ Asia-Pacific is privately held, headquartered in Singapore, with offices and operations in Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, Australia, Vietnam & South Asia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/az-asia-pacific-partners-with-absolute-software-to-support-businesses-in-boosting-endpoint-security-301862928.html

SOURCE AZ Asia-Pacific

Latest News

