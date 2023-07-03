Singapore-based CapBridge Launches MAS Regulated Custodial Services for Businesses and Investors

A holistic ecosystem bridging the gap in private markets to enable fractionalisation.

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CapBridge Financial Group, a fully integrated private markets ecosystem based in Singapore, announces today the launch of its custodial services, CapBridge Nominee Pte. Ltd., as an extension of the regulated activities it is permitted to conduct under the Capital Markets Services (CMSL) License, held with its subsidiary CapBridge, that enables it to act for and on behalf of its investors to make investments and hold investment assets.

Regulated and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”), the integrated ecosystem comprises of CapBridge, a private markets investment platform and 1exchange, a secondary trading private exchange. With the addition of the custodial services, CapBridge Financial Group will be a fully integrated in-house, one-stop shop for both issuers and investors with a full suite of licenses including CMSL (Dealing), CMSL (Custodian), and Recognised Market Operator (RMO).

Johnson Chen, Founder and CEO of CapBridge Financial Group, said, “With the launch of our custodial services, CapBridge Financial Group now offers a full suite of regulated services to support financial institutions, companies, and investors seeking to bridge the private markets space, securely and in a compliant manner. This would enable investors to try out the private markets space in a phased approach suited according for their risk appetite.”

The introduction of custodial services will enable CapBridge to facilitate clients’ investments with faster processes and lowered costs, leading to higher market efficiencies and a more advantageous value chain for the investor. Investors will be able to access exclusive private market opportunities including top-tier funds, unicorns and pre-ipo, institutional-grade real estate opportunities, with lower minimum ticket size – providing a larger scope for diversification benefits.

As a complete ecosystem under one roof, companies looking to raise financing with CapBridge can expect greater investment convenience while ensuring that their interests are prioritised. Investors can also invest into the private market products in a step-by-step approach.

Financial institutions, businesses and individual investors are able to potentially reduce cost with the elimination of various external parties including a third party custodian. With a shortened chain and a centralised custodian, investors will also be able to experience shorter lead times due to the reduction of numerous bodies across entities.

CapBridge Financial Group’s CEO is optimistic that this new addition to their ecosystem will further pave the way for private markets in the region.

“We are even better positioned now as Asia’s institutional gateway to the world’s private markets and we will continue to build up our trusted eco-system to engender growth in the continually evolving private markets space for our clients.”

About CapBridge Financial Group

CapBridge Financial Group is the first fully integrated digital ecosystem in Asia, offering flexible, customisable liquidity and capital formation options under one roof. The private markets ecosystem includes CapBridge, a private markets and custody platform with a Capital Markets Service license (CMSL) offering accessibility to highly-sought after private equity (PE) products including pre-IPO opportunities and 1exchange (1X), a secondary trading, private securities exchange in Singapore offering “light-touch”, cost-effective private listing venue designed for family businesses, and growth companies.

