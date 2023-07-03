AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show 2023 to open in November 2023 – Connecting business again in China

PRNewswire July 3, 2023

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China’s economy begins to reopen after three years shutdown of COVID-19. The restriction for outbound and inbound travel is no more a question especially for international business. Chinese government will strengthen fiscal policy adjustment and step up fiscal expansion to aid economic recovery.

2023 is a golden chance for import and export traders from food, beverage and catering

industry to re-enter the market, and participate in exhibitions to trigger new prosperity. FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show 2023 will be welcoming more than 3,000 exhibitors from 50 countries to show their products on November 8 to 10, 2023 at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). It will be your ideal platform to meet with customers, importers and agents. FHC 2023 also is a hub to help you keep the personal contact going and earn business potential. Order a booth to expand your business in Chinese market right now!

There are 10 exhibit categories: Meat& Aquatic Product, Leisure Food, Dairy, Sweets& Chocolate, Catering Supply Chain& Raw Material, Condiments& Oil, Coffee& Tea, Bakery& Light Meal, Food Processing& Packaging, Prefabricated dishes& Central Kitchen. It could be found a fews of fantastic events like forums and international competitions on site.

Parts of Competitions:
2023 FHC Shanghai International Coffee & Food Festival
2023 FHC China International Culinary Arts Competition
2023 FHC China International Pastry and Bakery Competition
2023 Shanghai Fashion Drinks Competition
2023 China Cup Tasters Championship

Parts of Forums:
FHC International meat Import and Export Forum
Future Food Design Conference
China Canned Food Technology Progress and Innovation Development Forum
China Brand Innovation and Development Forum

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. has accumulated more than 30 years of exhibition experience. After 26 years, FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show has become one of the leading exhibitions in the food, beverage and catering industry, while enabling the rapid growth of Sinoexpo’s food and beverage sectors. At the same time, it is also one of Informa Markets hotel catering and food series global exhibitions.

We are looking forward to see you on November. Please get your free ticket on:

https://www.fhcchina.com/en/

Contact us

Ordering Booth:
Alex Ni
Tel: +86 21 3339 2242
[email protected]

Media & Visitor Consulting:
Lizzy Chen
Tel: +86 21 3339 2566
[email protected]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fhc-shanghai-global-food-trade-show-2023-to-open-in-november-2023—connecting-business-again-in-china-301868632.html

SOURCE Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

