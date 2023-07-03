AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Fair Play Menarini International Awards, the 2023 edition starts with the talk show “The Champions tell their Stories” in Piazza della Signoria, Florence

PRNewswire July 3, 2023

FLORENCE, Italy, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The countdown has begun to the XXVII edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Awards. Tomorrow, Monday, July 3rd, the 2023 edition of the event, dedicated to the sporting values of ethics, fair play and respect, will officially begin in the city of Florence, with the eagerly-awaited talk show “The Champions tell their Stories”. The show, which is open to the public, will be hosted by the journalist, Ivan Zazzaroni for the second year in a row, and will start at 9 p.m. in Piazza della Signoria, on the raised area known as the ‘Arengario’ in front of Palazzo Vecchio. An evening spent looking back at the extraordinary lives of sports icons through anecdotes, fun facts and hitherto untold behind-the-scenes stories. The guests will include a number of renowned Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors who have written the history of international sports. Big names from Italian soccer such as Giancarlo Antognoni and Arrigo Sacchi will take the stage, alongside two legendary Olympic athletes: the multiple world record-holder in the 400-metre hurdles, Edwin Moses and Tommie Smith, the sprinter who became a symbol of the fight against racial discrimination.

Fair Play Menarini International Award

“I am extremely proud that Piazza della Signoria, in the heart of the city in Florence and its past, is hosting this year’s edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Awards“, says Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence. “The all-time greats and ambassadors, representing the world of sports in various capacities, will be called up onto the ‘Arengario’, in front of Palazzo Vecchio, as real-life role models of respect and upholders of values that are equally as valid in life as they are on the sports field. On behalf of the city of Florence, I would like to thank Menarini for continuing to champion this important mission”.

The talk show will, once again this year, be broadcast live on the RTV38 channel thus allowing viewers at home to enjoy one of the most popular Fair Play Menarini events. And there are more thrills in store. On Tuesday, July 4th, the award-winners will be welcomed to the splendid location of Piazzale Michelangelo for a gala dinner. On Wednesday, July 5th, the Roman Theatre of Fiesole will host the award ceremony for the first time, in the presence of the Minister of Sport and YouthAndrea Abodi, Fair Play Menarini Ambassador since 2016.  Featuring musical performances by Neri per Caso and the swing band Papillon, the event will see the return to the stage of Federica Pellegrini, the ‘Divina’ and all-time star of Italian swimming, who entered the Awards’ Hall of Fame last year.  The ceremony will be broadcast the following evening on the Sportitalia channel.

“The XXVII edition of the Fair Play Menarini Awards is about to kick off“, announced Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, Board Members of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation. “Beginning with the talk show ‘The Champions tell their Stories’, we look forward to an edition featuring a star-studded line up of guests who have embraced the aims of an award which goes  beyond just sporting achievement. This year’s star guests will be joined by a number of Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors who support our endeavour to spread the fundamental values of this award”.

Here are the award winners and categories of the XXVII Fair Play Menarini International Awards:

JAVIER ZANETTI, “Legendary Figure” Category
DEBORAH COMPAGNONI, “Career Fair Play” Category
ALESSANDRA CAMPEDELLI, “Social Values of Sport” Category
ANTONIO CABRINI, “Role Model for Youth” Paolo Rossi Special Prize Category
ELISA DI FRANCISCA, “Sport and Courage” Category
GIULIA GHIRETTI, “Sport Beyond Sport” SUSTENIUM Energy and Heart Category
LARISSA IAPICHINO, “A Smile for Life” Category
MASSIMILIANO ROSOLINO, “Sport Promotion” Category
– LUIS ALBERTO SCOLA BALVOA, “Fair Play” Category
LISA VITTOZZI, “Fair Play and Environment” Category
JACOPO VOLPI, “Narrating Emotions” Franco Lauro Special Prize Category
MARCELO BIELSA, “The Gesture” Category
– MARIACLOTILDE ADOSINI, “Young Athletes” Category
EMILIA ROSSATTI, “Young Athletes” Category
GIORGIO PIETRO TORRISI, “Young Athletes” Category
GIANLUCA GENSINI, “Studio and Sport” Fiamme Gialle Special Prize Category

The following Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors shall also be attending:

GIANCARLO ANTOGNONI
EDWIN MOSES
FEDERICA PELLEGRINI
ARRIGO SACCHI
TOMMIE SMITH

Fair Play Menarini International Award

 

Fair Play Menarini International Award

 

XXVII Fair Play Menarini International Award Logo

 

 

SOURCE Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.