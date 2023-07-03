AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

REALITY Studios’ FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION Opens Auditions for its First Generation of English-Speaking VTubers

PRNewswire July 3, 2023

TOKYO, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION, a VTuber talent agency operated by REALITY Studios, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan, CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama, wholly owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc., hereinafter “REALITY Studios”), will be opening up auditions for its first generation of English-speaking VTubers on July 3rd 2023.

REALITY Studios’ FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION Opens Auditions for its First Generation of English-Speaking VTubers

Promotion Video: https://youtu.be/bH4igsMIGjk

About FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION

FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION is a newly-established VTuber agency that aims to discover creative talents who have a passion for entertainment and continues to grow alongside them as they deliver captivating content to audiences all around the world.

The agency’s first generation of Japanese-speaking talents debuted in March 2023, including Amae Ten, whose YouTube channel recently hit a total of 20,000 subscribers. The agency continues to expand rapidly, with auditions for the second generation held in April 2023, and preparations underway for their upcoming debut.

Audition Overview

FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION is seeking 5 talented individuals to join the agency as English-speaking male character VTubers. Candidates would be able to catch a glimpse of the character designs on the audition announcement trailer as well as the audition website. The agency will fully support successful candidates in their activities and will provide various materials necessary for streaming, including Live2D models of characters designed by professional artists, assets such as loading screens and chat overlays, etc. and some physical equipment such as iPhone, PC, microphones, etc.

Audition Period

July 3rd, 2023 (Mon) 15:00 JST – July 31st, 2023 (Mon) 23:59 JST
July 3rd, 2023 (Mon) 06:00 UTCJuly 31st, 2023 (Mon) 14:59 UTC
July 2nd, 2023 (Sun) 23:00 PDTJuly 31st, 2023 (Mon) 07:59 PDT

How to Apply

Applications can be submitted through the audition’s website:
URL: https://firststage-pro.com/en/audition/ 
＊For further information, please refer to the audition website.

Application Requirements

  • At least eighteen years of age
  • Able to speak English

＊Please refer to the audition website for further details regarding the rest of the requirements.

The latest information regarding the audition can be found on FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION’s audition website and official Twitter account.
Twitter account (English): https://twitter.com/fsp_english

Through its global talent production, REALITY Studios will continue to deliver services that can entertain users all around the world.

About REALITY Studios

REALITY Studios is a wholly owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc., which operates and manages various VTuber agencies.
URL: https://reality-studios.inc/en/

GREE and the GREE logo are registered trademarks of GREE, Inc.
All other trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/reality-studios-first-stage-production-opens-auditions-for-its-first-generation-of-english-speaking-vtubers-301868942.html

SOURCE GREE, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.