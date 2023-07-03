AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Destination Resort for Ski Enthusiasts!

PRNewswire July 4, 2023

LOTTE ARAI RESORT triple crowned from ‘2023 Ski Asia Awards’

  • Ranked No. 1 in three categories of “Japan’s Best Ski Resort, Japan’s Best Ski Resort for Powder, and Japan’s Best Snowsports School”
  • Freeriding in nature on fresh powder captures the preferences of skiers worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LOTTE ARAI RESORT has achieved the feat of winning top honors in three categories of Japan’s Best Ski Resort, Japan’s Best Ski Resort for Powder, and Japan’s Best Snowsports School” at the 2023 Ski Asia Awards.

The Ski Asia Awards, marking its fourth year in 2023, is an event hosted by ‘SKI ASIA‘, which provides an online publication on ski resorts in Asia, and the winners are selected through online voting only by skiers and snowboarders.

In this award, LOTTE ARAI RESORT recovered the top ranking in Japan’s Best Ski Resort category. In the categories of “Japan’s Best Ski Resort for Powder and Japan’s Best Snowsports School”, it has maintained the top spot since its first award in 2019, cementing its position as a ski resort recognized globally.

LOTTE ARAI RESORT, located on Mount Okenashi, Niigata Prefecture, Japan, is a place that boasts fresh powder snow with the largest amount of snowfall in Japan.

With a vast ski run area of 15.7 million square meters, 14 ski courses and freeriding zones, all skiers from beginner to advanced can avail themselves at their own skill level. In addition, since the resort operates the Snow School, even beginner skiers can learn the basics properly.

LOTTE ARAI RESORT is full of activities to enjoy even during the green season, which begins at the end of April. In addition to the zip tour, the longest in Asia at 1,501m, you can experience Japan’s largest Tree Adventure, climbing facilities and a Playground with trampolines.

And also, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS is a global hotel company in Korea that is expanding beyond Asia to the world, while currently operates 33 hotels and resorts (20 in Korea and 13 overseas) in 7 countries.

(###)

* LOTTE ARAI RESORT official website https://www.lottehotel.com/arai-resort/en.html

* WINNERS OF THE 2023 SKI ASIA AWARDS https://skiasia.com/guides/2023-ski-asia-awards-winners/

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/destination-resort-for-ski-enthusiasts-301867667.html

SOURCE LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS

