AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

400+ Digital Energy Players at International Digital Energy Expo 2023, Shenzhen, China

PRNewswire July 3, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 29, International Digital Energy Expo 2023, organized by China Southern Power Grid (CSG), opened in Shenzhen, China. The theme of this year’s expo is “Creating a Green Future with Digital Energy”. 407 leading enterprises of digital energy from around the world will be present during the four-day event. A special forum will be held, gathering nearly 2,000 experts from the energy industry at home and abroad, as well as representatives from power companies and Internet business elites.

International Digital Energy Expo 2023 opened in Shenzhen, China. (PRNewsfoto/China Southern Power Grid (CSG))

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the expo, Mr. Meng Zhenping, Chairman of CSG, stated that the company is ready to collaborate with all other parties to construct an open, sharing and mutually beneficial digital energy ecosystem,which will foster high-quality development in energy sector.

At the expo, CSG showcased its power chip “Fuxi”, sensor “Jimu” and other hardware. Additionally, the company demonstrated its digital products such as the “Kuafu” system. On the other hand, Tencent Cloud unveiled its energy products “EnerLink” and “EnerTwin”. Schneider Electric presented its solution that enable the creation of virtual models encompassing the entire life cycle of an electrical system.

This expo has brought together experts and representatives from government departments, industry associations, and enterprises from both upstream and downstream in the energy industry chain. Various topics, including the development of a system for new energy sources, industry trends in new energy and energy storage, digital energy investment and financing will be discussed. These discussion will contribute to the upgrading of the global energy industry chain.

SOURCE China Southern Power Grid (CSG)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.