Pearl Abyss Concludes Black Desert FESTA and Reveals Major Content at Heidel Ball

SEOUL, South Korea, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced today that its “Black Desert FESTA“, a series of community events held leading up to the Heidel Ball, and the ball itself, livestreamed globally in 9 different languages, successfully concluded on July 1.

The event showed off various major content reveals such as the new “Mythical Doom,” the “Asia Region Node War Championship,” a new realm called “Ulu Kita,” a grinding feature, new treasure, the release date of the “Awakening Maegu class,” and “Imoogi.”

Awakening Maegu, a Do Wielder who has accepted the Revered Fox Spirit and now acts as a conduit for its power, will finally arrive on July 5. She wields two fans as her awakening weapons to attack foes with a wide-range attack and performs dance-like moves as her combat style.

Watch the Awakening Maegu’s class combat trailer here .

Black Desert also revealed that the new serpent-like boss, Imoogi, will come to Black Desert SEA on the same day. Unlike other bosses, the battle with Imoogi will require Adventurers to avoid its attack while guarding an object at the center of the battlefield.

Coming very soon, Black Desert SEA is holding a summer “Sea Palace” event. Starting July 26, Adventurers are invited to enjoy minigames such as tags, where they will take on the role of either a Rabbit or a Tortoise. Strongly inspired by a Korean folktale, Rabbits will need to escape from the palace, and the Tortoises’ goal is to catch the Rabbits take their livers. Of course, abundant rewards are prepared for winning Adventurers.

Watch the Sea Palace event teaser here .

New Mythical Doom and a Dream Horse for All

The last Mythical Horse, Mythical Doom, has been revealed. Mythical Doom proudly sports new blue flames, an enhancement of the “Hell Horse” concept of its predecessor “Doom.”

To accompany its new look, Mythical Doom can perform an iconic skill which summons two additional Dooms and allows other members of a guild or a party to ride them.

Mythical Doom will be joining Black Desert worldwide on July 19.

All Adventurers can now become a Dream Horse owner, as the secret behind an event item “Vipiko’s Rocking Horse” that was previously given to all Adventurers, was revealed during the ball.

Starting July 5, Adventurers can acquire and use “Vipiko’s Calling Horn” to magically transform the rocking horse into one of three Dream Horses. Those who have not received this item can find it in the Challenge tab.

Asia Region Node War Championship

As it was announced earlier, Adventurers in Black Desert Thailand and Southeast Asia will be able to meet in-game from September. To commemorate this cross-server update, Black Desert will bring back the Asia Championship, but with a twist, by incorporating it as a Node War.

With this update, Adventurers from the Asia region including Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Thailand, Southeast Asia, and Japan will be able to participate in the Championship.

New RvR Content War of the Roses

The “War of the Roses” is new Conquest War content that many Adventurers anticipated from a silhouette disclosed earlier by the event announcement. Comparable to previous Conquest War, its rules have been changed to bring Adventurers immersive combat.

The scale of the battlefield has expanded to be grander than ever. In this battle, a maximum of 300 Adventurers will participate in each of the two factions. It will be playable by all Adventurers as there is no restriction such as a gear score. More details on the War of the Roses will be revealed in the near future.

Meanwhile, watch the War of the Roses teaser here .

New Realm and Grinding Feature for Veteran Adventurers

A new realm “Noble Land Ulu Kita” has been revealed. Ulu Kita will be a mysterious land beyond the southern end of Mediah. It will consist of four grinding spots, two of which were revealed during the ball: the “City of the Dead” and “Tungrad Ruins.” Both spots are appropriate for those with a gear score of at least 700.

The new “Dehkia’s Lantern” content will also bring a whole new experience to the existing grind zones. By using this item, Adventurers can awaken the surrounding monsters to transform into stronger versions with new attack patterns. Then, of course, loot will be enhanced, as well as granting a small chance to loot a DUO(II) Deboreka Necklace.

New Treasure “Lafi Bedmountain’s Upgraded Telescope”

Another treasure item revealed itself during the ball. The “Lafi Bedmountain’s Upgraded Telescope” will allow Adventurers to teleport themselves to their guild or party members’ location. As this treasure requires currently existing materials, the level of difficulty to acquire the treasure is expected to be lower than other treasures in Black Desert.

