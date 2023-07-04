DOZENS OF SINGAPORE SMALL BUSINESSES NOW BETTER PREPARED FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seventy small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) in Singapore are now better equipped for sustainable growth after participating in the UPS-led Green Exporters Programme.

Jointly organised by UPS and Singapore Business Federation (SBF), and in partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and impact data and analytics provider GIST Impact, the Green Exporters Programme offers businesses actionable advice and solutions to make supply chains more sustainable and boost access to new markets for sustainable products.

The programme consists of three modules featuring guidance in areas such as sustainable exporting, supply chain efficiency, sustainable packaging and how to accurately measure environmental impact. Nearly 50 SMBs who completed the course received a UPS-sponsored subscription to SME360X, a user-friendly digital assessment tool co-developed by the ICC and GIST Impact for SMBs to measure, benchmark and evaluate the impact of their business operations on the environment.

“Research shows that 89% of e-commerce buyers want to see a sustainable shipping option at checkout, 80% would wait an extra day for sustainable delivery and 76% are willing to pay more for it – so the consumer demand is clear, and businesses need to be considering sustainability as part of their long-term strategy,” said Billie Tan, president UPS South Asia Pacific.

“But we appreciate that, even when you have the best intentions, finding the most sustainable options isn’t always easy, especially for small businesses. As the world’s largest package delivery company, we have a responsibility to help our customers operate in a more sustainable way. By expanding the Green Exporters Programme to more parts of the world, we hope to help more businesses join an important global movement towards a positive change for the future.”

“The Green Exporters Programme is an example of a by industry, for industry initiative that equips SMBs with the relevant tools and knowledge to reduce their carbon footprint. We are heartened that so many organisations have kickstarted their journey in trading sustainably through this programme,” said Kok Ping Soon, CEO Singapore Business Federation.

“The ongoing discussions amongst participants and private and public sector representatives underlines the need for more collaborative opportunities among stakeholders to advance green economy agendas and achieve our collective sustainability goals.”

“Given the scale of the environmental challenges ahead of us, it’s absolutely critical for businesses of all sizes to measure their environmental impacts,” said Sam King, SVP, Corporate, GIST Impact. “We’ve been working with businesses and investors for over 15 years to measure and value corporate impacts – we know you can’t manage what you don’t measure. SMBs face unique challenges in collecting the necessary data to improve their sustainability, and this why we’re thrilled to be working with UPS and the ICC to support these businesses through UPS’s pioneering initiative.”

Other contributors to the Singapore edition of the Green Exporters Programme included leading sustainable fashion advocate and founder of The R Collective Christina Dean, sustainable packaging experts SEE, the Packaging Council of Singapore, Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Manufacturing Federation.

SMBs who complete the SME360X evaluation process can receive a global sustainability certification from the ICC, which will recognise their commitment to sustainability practices.

Singapore is the third country, and the first in Asia, where UPS has held the Green Exporters Programme following successful launches in the UK and Mexico in 2022. The programme will run next in India in July.

About UPS

UPS is one of the world’s largest companies, with 2022 revenue of $100.3 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes an unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion. More information can be found at www.ups.com, about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dozens-of-singapore-small-businesses-now-better-prepared-for-sustainable-growth-301868879.html

SOURCE UPS