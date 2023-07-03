AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wemade migrated WEMIX PLAY to its mainnet and enhanced usability

PRNewswire July 4, 2023
  • Secure transaction support protocol PPP for simpler token swap process
  • Usability enhanced through connection with various mainnets

SEOUL, South Korea, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — WEMIX PLAY, a global blockchain game platform by Wemade, has successfully migrated to the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet on June 29th.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Through the mainnet migration, now all games onboard on WEMIX PLAY are connected to the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet. Network interoperability has improved by utilizing PPP (Play Proof Protocol), a protocol that supports secure transactions.

PPP (Play Proof Protocol) supports a fast and secure swap service. The swap service, which originally required multiple steps to transfer tokens of different chains, can now be done with just a signature, thereby enhancing usability.

Wemade is building a big community connected to other chains through the WEMIX ecosystem omni-chain strategy. WEMIX PLAY is preparing to support even easier token swap by connecting to various mainnets.

WEMIX PLAY is the world’s biggest open blockchain game platform that has 9 million accumulated users. Blockchain games of diverse genres including MMORPG, strategy simulation and SNG are currently being serviced on the platform. Game-based tokenomics, GameFi that utilizes various game tokens and utility tokens, Marketplace where game-related NFTs can be traded, and Community are also supported. Visit www.wemixplay.com for further details.

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/wemade-migrated-wemix-play-to-its-mainnet-and-enhanced-usability-301868992.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

