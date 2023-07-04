Payapps Shortlisted at The SaaS Awards 2023

The leader in progress claim software makes the shortlist of Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Payapps, a global construction software solution trusted by main contractors and subcontractors to simplify and standardise progress claims, has been shortlisted in the 2023 SaaS Awards program in the category “Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry”. This recognition follows the company’s recent wins, including the Australian Good Design Award in Digital Design and the UK’s Construction Computing’s Cloud Technology of the Year Award.

Post-pandemic, the construction sector continues to be dynamic and unpredictable, from supply chain pressures, rising costs due to inflation, labour shortages and accelerated technology adoption. By offering streamlined processes, improved collaboration, real-time visibility, and financial control, main contractors and subcontractors who use Payapps are more resilient in a challenging construction sector. Being shortlisted for this award recognises that Payapps enables users to improve construction contract administration, reduce compliance risk, and experience faster progress claim approvals for improved cash flow and financial stability, ultimately contributing to their long-term success and sustainability.

Geoff Tarrant, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Payapps, said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted in the Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry category of The SaaS Awards. Being recognised is a testament to Payapps’ commitment to improving the construction sector with our trusted and innovative collaboration tool. With our sole focus on simplifying and standardising progress claims and approvals, Payapps has established itself as a trusted solution for both main contractors and subcontractors across the globe.”

James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said: “Year after year, we are thrilled by the intensity of the competition and innovation showcased in each entry. The quality of this year’s submissions indicates a thrilling competition ahead in the next stages of the program. Identifying which of these exceptional SaaS solutions comes out absolutely on top will not be easy.

“The organisations announced today as shortlistees, including Payapps, embody the remarkable quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our esteemed judges are delighted to recognise such world-beating SaaS innovators.”

About Payapps

Payapps is a cloud-based collaboration tool for the construction industry. It helps main contractors and subcontractors simplify and expedite project progress claims and approvals, including variations and retentions. A simpler and faster digital process ensures greater transparency, increased accuracy, improved compliance, reduced financial risk, fewer disputes, and fairer outcomes. Payapps significantly cuts progress claim approval times whilst helping to meet regulatory requirements. Compliance is improved and made easier with documentation verification integrated with the approval process. Seamless integration with a wide range of project, construction and financial management software helps provide real-time data on all project payment requests and approvals.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognising excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

