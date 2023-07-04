AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

EBC wins two awards at 2023 World Finance Forex Awards

PRNewswire July 4, 2023

LONDON, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EBC, the integrated financial service provider founded in London, has received two awards titles at the World Finance Forex Award, including Best FX Trading Platform and Best Trading Execution. 

Despite fierce competition for the title of Best FX Trading Platform, EBC has emerged as a clear winner, thanks to its safe, professional, and efficient service; the title of Best Trade Execution is a newly established award in 2023, the group is thrilled to be the inaugural winner. Both awards solidified the group’s status as a top player in the industry.

EBC aims to enable fast and secure trade executions by building its own network. With dedicated servers in major financial hubs, orders can be executed in as low as 20ms; and 98.75% of clients would have a stable connection. With features like the Private Room, proprietary black box, self-developed MT4 plug-ins and web tools, the group is eager to support customers in seizing every chance of winning.

Also, customer asset safety is EBC’s foremost priority. The group adheres to the regulatory standards set by FCA and ASIC, and implements multiple measures to ensure comprehensive protection of our customers’ funds.

EBC is committed to enhancing the client’s experience by providing superior services. The group is continuously working on expanding its range of trading services and developing new platforms to meet evolving needs of customers.

About EBC

EBC Financial Group was established in the global financial center, London. Our teams are comprised of interdisciplinary and multilingual experts, specializing in the global financial technology field. Our core team members possess over three decades of industry experience, and they have worked for large securities firms, investment banks, exchanges, etc. We are committed to offering a trustworthy and foolproof online trading service to our diversified clients across the globe.

Check out our website to learn more: https://www.ebc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ebc-wins-two-awards-at-2023-world-finance-forex-awards-301869535.html

SOURCE EBC Financial Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.