EBC wins two awards at 2023 World Finance Forex Awards

LONDON, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EBC, the integrated financial service provider founded in London, has received two awards titles at the World Finance Forex Award, including Best FX Trading Platform and Best Trading Execution.

Despite fierce competition for the title of Best FX Trading Platform, EBC has emerged as a clear winner, thanks to its safe, professional, and efficient service; the title of Best Trade Execution is a newly established award in 2023, the group is thrilled to be the inaugural winner. Both awards solidified the group’s status as a top player in the industry.

EBC aims to enable fast and secure trade executions by building its own network. With dedicated servers in major financial hubs, orders can be executed in as low as 20ms; and 98.75% of clients would have a stable connection. With features like the Private Room, proprietary black box, self-developed MT4 plug-ins and web tools, the group is eager to support customers in seizing every chance of winning.

Also, customer asset safety is EBC’s foremost priority. The group adheres to the regulatory standards set by FCA and ASIC, and implements multiple measures to ensure comprehensive protection of our customers’ funds.

EBC is committed to enhancing the client’s experience by providing superior services. The group is continuously working on expanding its range of trading services and developing new platforms to meet evolving needs of customers.

About EBC

EBC Financial Group was established in the global financial center, London. Our teams are comprised of interdisciplinary and multilingual experts, specializing in the global financial technology field. Our core team members possess over three decades of industry experience, and they have worked for large securities firms, investment banks, exchanges, etc. We are committed to offering a trustworthy and foolproof online trading service to our diversified clients across the globe.

