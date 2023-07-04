CAE Australia awards Women in Engineering Scholarship

— CAE Australia partners with UNSW Sydney to support women in engineering and technology studies. —

SYDNEY, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE has awarded undergraduate student Natalie Jordanov the CAE Australia Pty Ltd Women in Engineering Scholarship in partnership with UNSW (University of New South Wales).

The scholarship is designed to support women pursuing careers in engineering and technology by providing financial assistance and industry mentorship opportunities. Through this scholarship, CAE will fund full-time undergraduate studies in Commerce/Computer Science for up to four years to enable the recipient to excel in their academic pursuits at UNSW.

“As a global partner in the defence industry, developing advanced training and simulation solutions, we are proud to support Natalie from the beginning of her academic journey in partnership with UNSW,” said Michael Demetrious, Manager, Engineering Indo-Pacific, CAE Australia Pty Ltd. “Statistically, women are underrepresented in the engineering, defence, and technology industry. We recognise the invaluable support that scholarships provide for students who are navigating their education and early career journey. By investing in talent and developing a more equitable community, we can foster an innovative, sustainable, and impactful future delivered by young professionals.”

“Partnerships with companies such as CAE are vital for our Women in Engineering Scholarship program at UNSW. They help us attract exceptional students and provide crucial mentoring support throughout their degree,” shares Professor Maurice Pagnucco, Deputy Dean (Education), UNSW Engineering. “These collaborations foster a strong connection between academia and industry, ensuring our graduates are well prepared to make significant contributions in engineering. Together, we shape a future where talented women thrive, bringing unique perspectives, and driving positive change.”

CAE is committed to providing practical solutions to help develop a highly skilled, diverse and inclusive next-generation workforce. Through initiatives like this scholarship, CAE can make a positive difference in student experiences, in STEM, and in the communities that it serves.

A photo from the announcement is available at CAE’s Multimedia Centre.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defence and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we’re everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we’ll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our FY23 Annual Activity and Sustainability Report

Follow us on Twitter: @CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae-australia/

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEAustralia

CAE Contacts

General Media

Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications

+1-514-341-2000, ext. 7939, [email protected]

Trade Media

Wendy Stough, Director, Marketing & Communications

+1-813-233-6409, [email protected]

Regional Contact

Anna Grbas, Marketing & Communications Manager Indo-Pacific

+61-439-897-870, [email protected]

Investor Relations

Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management

+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cae-australia-awards-women-in-engineering-scholarship-301869806.html

SOURCE CAE Inc.