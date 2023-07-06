MGI’s DNBSEQ-T7* Receives Approval for Clinical Use in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, announced its ultra-high-throughput genetic sequencer DNBSEQ-T7 received the medical device registration certificate from the Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). This marks another significant step for MGI into the South Korean market to provide cutting-edge sequencing technologies for a diverse range of large-scale gene sequencing applications.

Powered by MGI’s core DNBSEQ™ technology, DNBSEQ-T7* is a four-chip sequencing platform that can generate 7Tb of data per day and complete up to 60 whole human genomes per day. As proof of MGI’s commitment to turbocharge your sequencing, the DNBSEQ-T7* demonstrated technological breakthroughs in both performance and cost, making sequencing more efficient and productive with advances in biochemical, fluidics, and optical systems.

Its ultra-high throughput, efficient and productive features make DNBSEQ-T7* a competitive platform to support a wide range of applications in agriculture, multi-omics research, clinical whole genome or exome sequencing, metagenomics of complex microbial communities, biodiversity study, and other large-scale sequencing projects. Notably, DNBSEQ-T7* has been selected to support National Genome Projects worldwide, including Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil – a testament to MGI’s continuous contributions towards making gene sequencing technology more accessible in the era of genomics.

“With South Korea a key region for MGI, we are glad to see that our DNBSEQ-T7* sequencer is granted access to the local market. Through our proven technology, expertise, and innovation, we will continue to empower all types of customers and partners to grow their genomics capabilities.” said Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific. “Having witnessed significant advances in recent years in South Korean genomic research, MGI looks forward to developing more innovative technologies to power and facilitate genomic discoveries and medical advances.”

This April, MGI celebrated the opening of its Customer Experience Center (CEC) in South Korea in partnership with BMS (Bio-Medical science Co., Ltd.), one of the country’s leading companies in life science technology. This CEC based in Cheonan aims to provide local customers and partners with the first-hand access to MGI’s cutting-edge products. Previously, MGI’s DNBSEQ-G50 and DNBSEQ-G400 genetic sequencers* as well as MGISP-960 high-throughput automated sample preparation system, MGISP-100 automated sample preparation system and MGISP-NE32 automated nucleic acid extractor also obtained the MFDS certification for clinical use in the local market. The addition of DNBSEQ-T7 demonstrated MGI’s continuous efforts to bring its innovative and cutting-edge genomics technologies into the local market. In addition, it symbolizes another milestone in MGI’s international footprint followed by the China NMPA qualification and CE-IVD mark in 2020, allowing it to enter the Chinese and EU market.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its affiliates, “MGI”), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production, and sales of sequencing instruments*, reagents*, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. As of December 31, 2022, MGI has more than 2,800 employees, and 36% of whom are R&D personnel. Founded in 2016, MGI operates in more than 90 countries and regions, serving more than 2,000 customers. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube .

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Hong Kong, SAR (CoolMPS is available in Hong Kong).

