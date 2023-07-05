AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Sercomm Unveils New Manufacturing Facility in Mexico Strengthening Global Production Footprint Strategy

PRNewswire July 5, 2023

Manufacturing center expansion addresses growing demand in North America and LATAM markets

TIJUANA, Mexico, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sercomm Corporation (TWSE:5388), a leading global manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment, unveils its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico. This new facility marks a significant milestone in Sercomm’s glocalization strategy and reinforces its commitment to meeting customer demands in the North America and LATAM markets.

Situated on the US-Mexico border, the Tijuana manufacturing facility offers proximity to market, enabling increased supply chain responsiveness and real-time engineering engagement with broadband service providers. Specializing in professional video streaming products, the facility adapts cutting-edge, AI-enabled production lines to enhance quality control and labor productivity.

The Mexico facility will serve as a regional hub and joins a lineup of production bases across Taiwan, China, India, and the Philippines. Together, these facilities allow Sercomm to provide multi-site, near-shore manufacturing flexibility to customers and strengthen the company’s position in the global market.

“In response to fast changing North American and LATAM customer demands, we decided to set up the Tijuana facility in 2022. The project was executed seamlessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching full production capacity in 9 months.” Sercomm Chairman James Wang stated, “This outcome demonstrates our operational excellence and our commitment to collaborating closely with our customers.”

About Sercomm Corporation

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE:5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products, and is now a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm’s global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Its customer base includes the world’s top service provider, networking OEM, and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com.

SOURCE Sercomm Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.