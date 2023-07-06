SDAX Strengthens Offerings With 20 MOUs To Meet Growing Demand For Alternative Assets

Access to global alternative investment opportunities through international partners

Multi-asset strategy meets growing demand for alternative assets backed by global distribution ecosystem

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SDAX, Singapore’s Digital Asset Exchange, has inked 20 Memorandums of Understanding (“MOUs”) with international firms to meet growing investor demand for alternative investment opportunities in Singapore. Through these strategic partnerships, SDAX will boost its suite of offerings to accredited investors, family offices and institutional investors with its multi-asset, multi-service platform.

The MOU partners, carefully selected by SDAX to strengthen its value proposition, include product partners, which will add to the range of investment options for investors; distribution partners, which will help to create a liquid and vibrant secondary marketplace; and ecosystem service partners, which will enhance the capabilities of its platform.

Rachel Chia, SDAX’s Acting CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with these international brands, each of whom are leading players in their own right. These MOUs reflect SDAX’s commitment to building a robust ecosystem with an open and collaborative architecture that caters to the varying and evolving needs of private market investors. Combining our strengths and expertise, investors will enjoy access to sound advice and market intelligence as well as unique and compelling alternate investment opportunities to diversify their portfolios.”

The partnerships that showcase the breadth and depth of expertise and investment opportunities now available on the SDAX primary and secondary marketplace include:

Product and Distribution Partners

1. Artory/Winston is a joint venture between art and technology leader, Artory, and leading art advisory and appraisal firm, Winston Art Group. Through Winston Art Group’s deep domain expertise and Artory’s industry-leading art tokenisation, investors on SDAX’s platform will have access to a diversified portfolio of expertly-curated, investment-grade artworks from a range of artists and categories, allowing investors to access the potential advantages and returns of the fine art market.

Nanne Dekking, Founder and CEO of Artory Inc., said: “Fine art is a promising vehicle for investment, and it is our mission to mitigate risk and instil confidence in the asset for a new wave of investors. A major differentiator of our offerings is the exceptional sourcing and diligence expertise of Winston Art Group and the accessibility of this expertise made possible by Artory’s technology. Through our partnership with SDAX, we are incredibly excited to deliver this robust art offering to investors in Singapore.”

2. Taurus Point Capital, a subsidiary of SGX-Mainboard listed company Intraco Limited, provides advice to accredited investors on fund raising through debt, equity or collective investment scheme securitisations via digital token issuance, as well as merger and acquisition, and restructuring advisory services. The partnership with SDAX will add new listings to the platform, supporting issuers with fundraising requirements while providing diversified opportunities for accredited investors to grow their wealth.

3. The Global CIO Office offers insights into private equity, venture capital and real estate sectors that are independent and transparent, free from conflicts of interest and product biases. The partnership with SDAX enables investors access to macroeconomic and investment advice that is usually reserved for large family offices, sovereign wealth funds and global financial institutions. The Global CIO Office provides the tactical advice for investors to navigate the global markets with confidence.

Product Partners

4. Swiss-Asia Financial Services Pte Ltd is a leading Asian wealth and fund management platform. Independent in-house wealth managers benefit from proven competitive advantage through the access to all major private banks’ platforms and offerings. Entrepreneurial fund managers wishing to set up fast paced and cost-effective fund structures have access to conflict-free institutional grade operational support. SDAX’s partnership with Swiss-Asia expands the reach of these funds, providing a platform for the funds to list and access fresh liquidity.

5. C&TM is a corporate solutions and transaction management advisory firm based in Hong Kong. C&TM brings deep advisory experience in managing complex transactions and corporate situations to corporates and issuers looking to raise capital.

Ferheen Mahomed, Founder and CEO of C&TM Limited, said: “Our partnership with SDAX is an extension of the range of services that we can offer to our clients. Private companies seeking to raise capital via a direct listing now have access to a liquid, secure and MAS-regulated secondary marketplace through SDAX’s globally connected platform that brings issuers and investors together.”

Ecosystem Service Partners

6. Ownera delivers the infrastructure to connect the private markets. The partnership provides a FinP2P open-source routing protocol that opens up distribution for the private markets and increases global liquidity for SDAX. This secure global distribution network connects issuers, investors, exchanges and other market participants to raise institutional adoption and increase investor access to high-quality digital securities, especially for private markets where such securities tend to be illiquid. For Ownera, the partnership with SDAX enables the expansion of the FinP2P ecosystem.

“As we continue to establish stronger and wider partnerships, our team is working to further grow our pipeline with more products in time to come. Our priority is also ensuring that every investment opportunity offered to our clients has undergone the most stringent due diligence process, so that they have assurance that their investments are of the best quality,” added Ms Chia.

SDAX’s multi-asset exchange with an open architecture connects issuers and investors globally, allowing greater transparency in terms of valuation and performance, and fuelling a liquid secondary market. SDAX’s suite of financial and capital markets services are regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in accordance with compliance and governance guidelines.

Its financial ecosystem is backed by strategic shareholders PSA International, Singapore’s leading port group, ESR, the largest real asset manager in the Asia Pacific region, The Straits Trading Company, a Singapore conglomerate-investment company, and multi-disciplinary professional services group, RHT Group of Companies.

ABOUT SDAX

Based in Singapore, SDAX is a globally connected, integrated digital financial services platform offering a comprehensive suite of investment opportunities for asset owners and investors to benefit from the world’s private markets. Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, SDAX’s exchange platform offers opportunities to access exclusive investments from its ecosystem and secondary market trading via its digital asset exchange.

With SDAX, investors access curated investment opportunities across private equities, funds, real estate and alternatives which have passed SDAX’s rigorous due diligence process. SDAX connects markets through partnerships with participants in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, delivering a seamless and efficient cross-border digital assets ecosystem for wealth creation.

SDAX is supported by shareholders with established track records in their respective fields: ESR, the largest real asset manager in APAC; PSA International, Singapore’s leading port group; The Straits Trading Company, renowned Singapore conglomerate-investment company; and multi-disciplinary professional services group, RHT Group of Companies.

For more information, visit https://www.sdax.co/.

