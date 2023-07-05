AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nintex Appoints Niranjan Vijayaragavan as its New Chief Product Officer

PRNewswire July 6, 2023

Company appoints industry exec to lead Product, Design & Engineering and take automation to the next level.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Niranjan Vijayaragavan as Chief Product Officer. He brings more than two decades of technology leadership experience to Nintex, having driven product strategy, vision and execution at organisations like Microsoft, BCG, Expedia, Avalara and—most recently—at Nuna, a health-tech company.

Niranjan Vijayaragavan appointed as Chief Product Officer to lead Product, Design & Engineering and take automation to the next level at Nintex.

Niranjan will work closely with the executive team and the board to help define Nintex’s product strategy and execute for scale. Process automation is being transformed through artificial intelligence, creating new opportunities for innovation and growth.

“To lead in this new era of automation and artificial intelligence requires someone with perpetual curiosity and a growth mindset,” said Amit Mathradas, Nintex CEO. “Niranjan, is a proven product leader who’s capable of building innovative products and solutions at scale.”

“Despite step changes in technology, several sectors and domains remain under-automated, impacting the pace and effectiveness of their businesses. Many SaaS companies are exploring to serve this need, but few can do it at scale in the way Nintex can,” said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, Nintex CPO. “Nintex’s deep process expertise and portfolio of automation products, combined with the power of artificial intelligence, can unlock incredible value for customers that will transform their business. I’m excited to join this talented team and help unlock this potential.” 

Niranjan will start with Nintex on 10 July 2023, and report to Amit Mathradas, Nintex CEO.

Media Contact
[email protected]

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146915/Niranjan_Vijayaragavan_Nintex_2023.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/nintex-appoints-niranjan-vijayaragavan-as-its-new-chief-product-officer-301869817.html

SOURCE Nintex

