Enterprise Asia Empowers Cambodian Youths Through The ‘1 Million Bikes, 1 Million Lights’ Programme

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia is proud to announce the successful implementation of its CSR initiative, the ‘1 Million Bikes, 1 Million Lights’ programme, aimed at empowering youths across Asia. This impactful programme has been made possible through the generous sponsorship of NagaWorld Kind Hearts, the social responsibility arm of NagaWorld, a multi-award winning world class integrated resort in Cambodia.

Enterprise Asia donated bicycles to the children through the programme at The Place Of Rescue Centre I in Lech Wat village in the Kombol district of Phnom Penh, which were received by representatives of Place of Rescue Centre I – Mr. Kong Kim, Committees Member and Ham Sophal, school director. The bicycle handover ceremony was held in conjunction with the annual ESG flagship event, which comprises the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit, Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2023, and Carbon Champion Certification, with the aim to promote and accelerate sustainable business practices in Asia.

The ‘1 Million Bikes, 1 Million Lights’ programme was initiated in response to the problem of out-of-school children. Even in 2022, this remains a pressing issue globally, as evidenced by the 244 million out-of-school children and youths recorded by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics. Children in rural areas make up the majority as geographical location and poverty factor heavily into out-of-school rates among children and youths. The programme aims to provide bicycles to children in these rural parts to help ease their journeys to school and gain access to education, ultimately providing a pillar of hope for these children and their families. The previous ‘1 Million Bikes, 1 Million Lights’ bicycle handover ceremony took place in Vietnam in 2022 where bicycles were gifted to selected children from 14 schools.

“With 75% of Cambodia’s population residing in rural areas, providing transportation aid to Cambodian children in these areas is the first step to shaping the future leaders and further accelerating the growth of the country. The ‘1 Million Bikes, 1 Million Lights’ programme will take that step towards creating a brighter future for Cambodia’s new generation,” said Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia.

“Access to education is key to building a better future, as it is fundamental to a child’s development and growth, thereby helping improve their livelihoods. We are proud to sponsor the ‘1 Million Bikes, 1 Million Lights’ programme in helping to provide Cambodian children with the tools to further their education,” said Mr Pern Chen, Managing Director, CEO Cabinet of NagaWorld.

The ‘1 Million Bikes, 1 Million Lights’ programme will continue to provide bicycles to underprivileged children across Asia throughout the upcoming years to help build a brighter future for the new generation.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About 1 Million Bikes, 1 Million Lights

1 Million Bikes, 1 Million Lights is a corporate social responsibility initiative by Enterprise Asia. In the most rural and impoverished parts of Asia, thousands of children trek through dirt roads just to go to school and back, some covering a total distance of a few kilometres a day. This initiative seeks to ease the journey to school for children in these areas by providing them with bicycles. With every ride provided, it provides a pillar of hope for the children, their families and eventually the villages. For more information, visit www.childfundasia.org/1millionbikes/

About NagaWorld Kind Hearts

Since its establishment in 1995, NagaWorld has embraced kindness of heart, contributing positively to the socioeconomic growth and development of Cambodia. NagaWorld Kind Hearts was established in March 2014 by employees with NagaWorld’s full support to promote volunteerism towards Corporate Social Responsibility programmes focusing on 4 key pillars: Education Enhancement, Community Engagement, Sports Development, and Environmental Care. At present, over 498,000 Cambodian children and members of the community have benefitted through these programmes.

