Profitable Investors Rate Moomoo’s App as A Trusted Trading Tool

SYDNEY, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo’s app, has been recognised by financial magazine Nikkei Money, as one of the top investment tools favoured by profitable investors in Japan. A Nikkei Money survey praised moomoo for its usefulness in gathering information on global stocks, particularly in providing access to English data, which can be particularly challenging to obtain from Japanese businesses.

Nikkei Money surveyed about 8,000 individual investors who reported investment profits over the past three years from 2020 to March 2023 and asked them to share the apps and services they found useful, for collecting investment information.

The survey found that moomoo’s features and services, such as its in-depth company information, live breaking news service, insightful earnings interpretation feature, and the embedded Q&A function in live earnings conferences were highly rated by profitable investors. The successful traders found that gaining easy access to institutional investor buys and sells, were also stand out feature to moomoo.

The magazine’s editors praised moomoo’s dedicated Japanese subtitle feature for global stock earnings conference calls. This is also available in multiple other languages.

Moomoo’s Market Analyst Jessica Amir said, “Investing overseas is not only important for diversification, and smoothing out volatility bumps, but it can also help an investor achieve their investment objectives sooner. Not only that, but an investor can gain access to globally significant companies that change, mould and evolve the universe as we know it today, and how we want it to be.”

Moomoo is a renowned investment and trading platform that originated in Silicon Valley, California, and has a global presence. On March 2022, the brand launched in Australia, providing Australian investors, with access to global financial news services and data through its proprietary app.

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights.

It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trading topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

Founded in Silicon Valley, California, moomoo operates as a global investment platform across multiple countries, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq Listed company, moomoo proudly serves as a global strategic partner of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), garnering numerous international accolades. More than just an investment platform, moomoo is your trusted companion on an enriching investment journey.

