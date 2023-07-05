AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
IDEMIA, Thales, and Vision-Box Take the Lead in ABI Research’s Automated Border Control System Competitive Ranking

PRNewswire July 5, 2023

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A new competitive assessment by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth, unbiased breakdown of eight suppliers within the Automated Border Control (ABC) systems market. Eight separate ranking criteria were selected for the analysis, segmented across an implementation and an innovation cluster. This includes the assessment of each vendor’s global reach, breadth and depth of solution, integrative capacity, smoothness of operation, available biometrics and biometric performance, ability to cater to specialized demands, and research and development emphasis. The companies evaluated and ranked are the following:

Leaders: IDEMIA, Thales, Vision-Box

Mainstream: Magnetic, Gunnebo

Followers: Veridos, Secunet, Cognitec

“Automated Border Control systems are becoming increasingly relied upon as international traveler numbers continue to rise, particularly considering the strong rebound of international travel post-COVID. Allowing greater levels of automation and more speedy clearing of citizens yields benefits across the board, from the objectives of stakeholders for enhanced security and efficiency, to the customer’s experience, which has driven strong acceleration in the ABC market. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts the market to grow at a 12.8% CAGR across the next 5 years, highlighting the importance of a well-positioned solution and strategy in terms of vendor’s ABC offerings,” states Lucas Stewart, Citizen Digital Identity Research Analyst at ABI Research.

Based on eight criteria, ABI Research assessed IDEMIA, Thales, and Vision-Box as the top three market leaders. IDEMIA’s solution is complete, offering hardware biometric capture devices and its own algorithm with leading biometric performance. IDEMIA’s ABC systems are fully customizable, being able to cater to niche and specialized requirements while remaining agnostic and flexible with third parties, of which it maintains several strong partnerships. This, paired with its global presence, reach, and resources as a multi-billion-dollar company, lands IDEMIA in a solid position as the ABC market blooms and demand grows. Thales excels in implementation for similar reasons. It’s great stature in the border control market, and adjacent markets, with huge scale and resources, grant access to the global market with a high capacity for innovation. It boasts a similarly flexible and strong biometric performance. Vision-Box has upheld its significant foothold in the market since entering as the first turnkey provider of eGates. It continues to see widescale implementation in new projects globally, with a strong product portfolio.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Automated Border Control Systems competitive ranking report. This report is part of the company’s Citizen Digital Identity research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights. Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies and innovation, coupled with market share analysis, to offer unparalleled insight into a company’s performance and standing in comparison to its competitors.

