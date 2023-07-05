AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Bahrain set to unveil PwC Middle East’s latest regional service centre

PRNewswire July 6, 2023
  • The Bahrain-based service centre marks a new milestone for the Kingdom’s financial services sector
  • The new center anticipates 250 new job opportunities for Bahrainis 

MANAMA, Bahrain, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PwC Middle East, is set to establish a new service delivery center in Manama, Bahrain during the first quarter of 2024. The service centre will offer strategic compliance and advisory services to a wide range of global institutions. In line with PwC Middle East’s objective to expand its market presence regionally, this new centre will strengthen PwC’s global network of 328,000 people working in 152 firms around the world. Located at the heart of the Gulf and providing an accessible gateway into Saudi Arabia, Bahrain is strategically placed to facilitate the regional success of the new service centre.

As a leading global firm, specialising in taxation, legal, deals, assurance (audit) and consultancy services, the new delivery center will continue supporting its diverse client portfolio, comprising of the public sector, financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, Telco providers, and more from its Bahrain office.

Leveraging on its established international strategies as an extension of its capabilities from its global network, PwC Middle East anticipates 50 new job opportunities for Bahrainis for the launch, with an overall operational target of 250 for the centre. The regional service centre in Bahrain will be working closely with the other centres in the region, with initial plans already in place to serve the region’s client base.

Hani Ashkar, Middle East Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, said, “Beyond its competitive operating costs and strategic location providing facilitated access to serve the region, Bahrain’s highly talented bi-lingual workforce is an undeniable asset against the backdrop of a growing economy that is witnessing impressive and consistent growth.”

He added: “We are a community of solvers combining human ingenuity, expertise, technology and innovation to deliver sustained outcomes.”

His Excellency Khalid Humaidan, Chief Executive at the Bahrain Economic Development Board, added, “PwC’s decision to establish its regional service centre in Bahrain is a testament to the Kingdom’s thriving financial ecosystem. Over the years, Bahrain has built solid financial foundations that today enable the efficient delivery of established business services. Owing to a world-class infrastructure and a talented workforce that merges local insight with global perspectives, Bahrain continues to create global success stories and support the expansion plans of leading industry players. We look forward to supporting PwC’s latest initiative throughout their investment journey.”

In line with the Economic Recovery Plan (ERP, 2021) which aims to develop Bahrain’s economy with a focus on strategic high-impact sectors, the regional hub is set to emerge as an influential contributor to diversification efforts. Recently overtaking the oil and gas industry as the highest contributor to GDP growth at 17.5% as of 2022, Bahrain’s financial services sector continues to showcase steady growth and is home to a balanced portfolio of leading local, regional, and global financial institutions.

SOURCE Bahrain Economic Development Board

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.