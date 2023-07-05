AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Appian Announces “Insight to Action” Process Mining Program

PRNewswire July 6, 2023

Fixed-fee engagement for process optimisation creates recurring savings

SYDNEY, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appian [Nasdaq: APPN] today announced the “Insight to Action” program for process mining. The program accelerates the value of process mining initiatives by providing mining preparation, analysis, and service hours to implement process improvements, all for a one-time fixed fee.

Appian removes the complexity and minimises the risk of process mining initiatives with the new Insight to Action program.

Process mining lets organisations uncover bottlenecks and other inefficiencies in their business processes. Most process mining technologies present roadblocks that prevent organisations from achieving real value. Data governance (both security and quality) is a major concern, as are the specialised data skills required, results that are difficult to interpret, and the typical disconnection between process mining and automation technologies needed to implement improvements.

“Process mining initiatives face a common set of challenges,” said Pavel Zamudio, Chief Customer Officer at Appian. “These include properly preparing the data, accurately interpreting the results, and deploying recommended changes into operational workflows. Our Insight to Action program is designed to remove all of that complexity so our customers can see fast value from Appian Process Mining.”

Appian Process Mining simplifies the work of identifying process inefficiencies and checking conformance to detect non-compliant activities. Appian unifies process mining with automation on a single low-code platform, making it easy to implement changes and achieve continuous process improvement. All of this is underpinned by Appian’s Data Fabric, which enables highly-secure enterprise-wide data unification without complex data management.

Process Mining Value Unlocked
The new Insight to Action program helps organisations rapidly unlock the value of process mining. In the Insight phase, Appian Customer Success will identify and prepare a process for mining (including all required data transformation), complete the mining analysis, and provide a findings report with recommendations. During the Action phase, Appian Customer Success will create an action plan addressing the findings, and make adjustments to optimise the process. Specifically, this includes:

  • Guidance on selecting the appropriate process to mine
  • Transformation of extracted data for the use case
  • Process mining analysis
  • Process optimization consultation with recommendations
  • Action Plan: A collaborative charter to evaluate the key components of the mined process with a project plan to achieve continuous improvement.
  • Success Checkpoints: Proactive, recurring sessions to assess the progress of the Action Plan
  • Final process mining readout to validate process improvements

To learn more about the Insight to Action program, go to appian.com/insight-to-action.

About Appian
Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimise even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organisations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimise operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147504/Appian_Insight_to_Action.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948800/Appian_Logo.jpg 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/appian-announces-insight-to-action-process-mining-program-301870503.html

SOURCE Appian

