HCLTech celebrates 43 years in Singapore

PRNewswire July 6, 2023

Supercharges progress for clients and communities in the region

SINGAPORE and NOIDA, India, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HCLTech, a leading global technology company, recently marked 43 years of operations in Singapore, supercharging progress for clients and communities in the region. Reinforcing its commitment to the ASEAN region, the company has partnered with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) on a freshman program to nurture young talent and encourage social innovation.

HCLTech will also present the Asia Top 50 Women Tech Leaders 2023 Awards, organized by The Rainmakers, to recognize accomplished women in technology and encourage a more gender-balanced and equitable workforce. The objective of these awards is foster a supportive community, promote professional growth and inspire more women to join the tech industry.

In the last four decades, HCLTech has built a vital and thriving technology ecosystem in Singapore and works with numerous renowned clients and partners. HCLTech in Singapore has been pioneering technology across the region, leading development in innovations, including the first Wi-Fi based patient tracking system in Asia, and contributing to citizen-centric strategic projects for the Singapore government.

“Reinforcing our commitment to innovation and growth, HCLTech has built an ecoysystem of trusted clients and partners, leading to the creation of job and growth opportunities for the local community in Singapore and the ASEAN region,” said Sandeep Sarkar, Senior Vice President and Region Head, ASEAN and North Asia, HCLTech. “We look forward to celebrating this growth with renewed commitment to our clients, partners, staff and the wider community and facilitating further collaboration with government and industry to develop a more sustainable and strengthened technology community in Singapore.”

HCLTech is one of the sponsors of the ‘See Me, See You‘ video art installation at the National Gallery Singapore, the first exhibition to focus on pioneering video installations artworks from Southeast Asia, experimenting with moving images, performances and audience participation.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 225,900 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2023 totaled $12.6 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

