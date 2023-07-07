AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • senior citizens

UN Inclusive Lifelong Learning Conference: Kuaishou shared a digital innovation pathway for lifelong learning

PRNewswire July 7, 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the advent of the digital age, the threshold for lifelong learning has been lowered. More and more Silver Surfers are sharing their knowledge and benefiting from it. On Kuaishou, Grandma Wu, a 70-year-old retired professor from Tongji University, demonstrates interesting physics experiments through short videos and live streams. Using common items such as iron pots, brooms, and coins in her experiments, she successfully stimulates the public’s interest in science. She has gained more than 2 million followers on Kuaishou, and also had her story showcasing at the United Nations.

On July 3, the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) held the “2023 Inclusive Lifelong Learning Conference” in Indonesia. Kuaishou was invited as a representative of Chinese enterprises to share its innovations, explorations, and practices in adult learning and education from a lifelong learning perspective.

At the conference, Ms. Xiaohan Zhou, the vice president of Kuaishou Technology and head of pan-knowledge and information business, said in the speech “Live Streaming and Short Video: The Revolutionary of Lifelong Learning” that live streamings and short videos are transformative learning methods for lifelong learning.

Chinese technology companies have taken technical and resource advantages to help build a social ecology for lifelong learning. As a digital community, Kuaishou has become an important platform for older citizens to share knowledge, acquire knowledge, and expand their horizons. At Kuaishou, the elderly are both producers and consumers of knowledge. On the one hand, in the free and open creation environment of the platform, the knowledge content of Kuaishou has grown vigorously, covering more than 10 core fields such as education, humanities, arts, emotions, science and technology, finance and economics, and law, etc. More than 110 million videos posted by the creators of 10,000 fans in the knowledge category. A large number of “Silver Surfers”, such as “Grandma Wu,” have spontaneously become knowledge producers and content creators.

The guests gave high recognition of the innovation and progress of Kuaishou in helping the elderly learn. With the advent of knowledge inclusion and universal sharing, lifelong learning is becoming more and more the consensus of the world and the times. As a live short video platform, Kuaishou will also continue to fully support lifelong learning for the elderly in the future from various aspects such as inclusion, innovation, and cooperation.

Contact:
Xing Han
[email protected]com

SOURCE Kuaishou Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.