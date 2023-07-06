AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Data Connect for Marketing empowers omni-channel businesses to use payments data to drive personalization and increase loyalty

PRNewswire July 6, 2023

Adyen’s latest product is already helping global fashion group AWWG (Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable) improve its customer loyalty programs & Salesforce has built an integration to offer payments-enriched profiles to its customer base

AMSTERDAM, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announces the launch of Data Connect for Marketing, a new product enabling omnichannel retailers to leverage payments data to improve marketing initiatives and provide an enhanced understanding of customers. Unique profile identifiers can link previously unidentified in-store transactions to shopper profiles, unlocking a breadth of analytics-driven use cases. Equipped with stronger customer understanding, businesses can reward customer loyalty, tailor shopper experiences, and drive value for existing customers. 

Ayden logo

With a majority of transactions (82%) occurring in physical stores but lacking customer identification, retailers face a significant “blind spot” in understanding their customers’ preferences. Data Connect for Marketing removes this by providing a structured data set that integrates easily into a business’ external tooling, with use cases ranging from Customer Data Platform (CDP) or Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. Salesforce is one of the first players to build this integration to offer payments-enriched profiles to their customer base. 

“Understanding the customer journey has been a major hurdle for omnichannel retail businesses,” says Brian Dammeir, Global Head of Unified Commerce at Adyen. “With Data Connect for Marketing, Adyen is bridging the gap between in-store and online experiences by connecting our wealth of data to single customer profiles. This means we can support businesses to build customer loyalty, and unlock new customization and advertising opportunities through their existing Adyen integration.”

Rather than relying on third-party data sources in an attempt to understand their customers, Data Connect for Marketing means businesses can now leverage their own first-party payments data to build a comprehensive customer view. This capability presents a large opportunity for businesses to enhance their loyalty offering, as Adyen’s data reveals that 68% of consumers report they would like to see more personalized discounting from the retailers they shop most regularly with. Likewise, nearly half (48%) of consumers prefer retailers who remember their preferences and previous shopping behaviors to create more tailored shopping experiences.

“Our top priority is gaining a deeper understanding of our customers,” commented Angel Vázquez Cabezas, Group Head of Customer Care for AWWG. “Data Connect for Marketing helps us to identify individual shoppers who make purchases with us across multiple channels, sometimes with different registrations. It means we can better communicate with individuals, with really relevant, timely experiences.” AWWG is the fashion group behind global brands like Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable.

“Harnessing the power of payments data is a game-changer for businesses to create a comprehensive customer 360 view,” said Brian Landsman, Executive Vice President, Global Technology Partners at Salesforce. “Thanks to Data Connect for Marketing, teams can offer exceptional customer experiences using our Salesforce Commerce Cloud applications.” 

For more information about Data Connect for Marketing, read more here.

About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company’s website.

About Adyen’s Global Retail Report
The Global Retail Report includes insights from an online poll of 12,000 merchants across 26 different countries and 36,000 consumers, by Censuswide and Opinium between February and March 2023. 

About AWWG
Founded in 2006, AWWG is a global fashion company that integrates Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable as the main brands. It is an authorized distributor of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in Spain and Portugal. AWWG currently has 238 stores with presence in 54 countries worldwide and a workforce of 2,800 employees.

About Salesforce
Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of AI + data + CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

SOURCE Adyen Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.