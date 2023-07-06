TransPerfect Legal Solutions Leaps to Coveted Band 2 Ranking in 2023 Chambers Litigation Support Legal Guide

Chambers & Partners UK and Asia-Pacific Rank TransPerfect Among Leading Global Litigation Support Providers

HONG KONG and SYDNEY, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery, litigation support and legal technology solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced that it has been awarded a Band 2 ranking in the Chambers Litigation Support Legal Guide 2023 for the United Kingdom (UK) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

Chambers identifies, ranks and differentiates the best legal talent globally. The Litigation Support Guide is considered a premier measure of excellence across the legal technology industry. Its independent rankings are based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including technical ability, innovation, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients. A key component of the evaluation process includes the collection of direct client feedback.

Achieving a Band 2 ranking in the UK and APAC reaffirms TransPerfect’s position as a global leader in litigation support services. The company’s comprehensive suite of legal technology solutions includes digital forensics, e-discovery, data analytics, artificial intelligence and document review. With language services integrated across its proprietary and licensed technology stack, TransPerfect handles complex, multi-jurisdictional matters with its team of expert consultants, including former Big Law litigators as well as skilled linguists and industry veterans in forensics, project management and data privacy.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “It’s an honour to have our status elevated by Chambers. But more importantly, it’s a reflection of the professionalism and tireless work ethic of our team. A heartfelt thanks goes to our clients in the UK and APAC regions for making this recognition possible.”

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) empowers legal professionals to leverage AI, analytics and multi-language technology across e-discovery, forensic consulting, due diligence, privacy, managed review and staffing projects. TLS delivers software and service solutions to every Am Law 200 and Global 100 firm, and the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. Founded in 1992, TLS has a worldwide presence with more than 100 offices and a global team of legal experts. TLS’s quality-focused, consultative approach is supported by a vast network of resources with proven success in solutions engineering, problem-solving and delivering a complete partnership that clients can trust.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organisations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

