Constellar welcomes new Chief Executive of Markets

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Constellar is delighted to announce the recent appointment of Paul Lee to its executive team as part of its ambition to become a global leader in the MICE industry. Lee’s leadership will be instrumental in steering sustainable growth across new and existing markets.

Paul has close to 20 years of experience in the exhibitions industry across B2B and B2C, and is a specialist in driving business growth through strategy, launches and acquisitions. He was most recently a Principal Consultant (Partnerships & Sponsorships) with the Infocomm Media Development Authority, where he successfully cemented Asia Tech x Singapore or ATxSG as a platform to bring government and industry together for meaningful conversations at the intersections of digital technology, economy and society.

Prior to that, Paul headed the Asia Pacific region for Comexposium, one of the world’s leading event organisers managing over 170 B2B and B2C events across 11 sectors in over 30 global economic growth zones. As Regional Managing Director and later Chief Executive Officer for the region, he grew the business through partnerships, joint ventures and event launches. He also spent close to 14 years at Reed Exhibitions (now known as RX Global), where he managed multiple mergers and acquisitions in various sectors, including the joint venture between RX Global and Sinopharm (China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation) to form Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions (RSE), which eventually saw RSE managing a portfolio of 30 highly recognised events in the healthcare sector.

Paul is keen to forge strategic partnerships for growing the business in key markets like China, India and Malaysia, with a focus on industry sectors such as technology, advanced manufacturing and sustainability. He firmly believes that Constellar is well-placed to strengthen communities and build ecosystems to solve global challenges such as climate change and food security.

Paul holds a Master of Arts in Asia Pacific Studies from University of Leeds, focusing on the Chinese and Southeast Asian economies including socio-political drivers; and a Bachelor of Science (BSC) in Monetary economics and corporate finance from The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Constellar’s interim Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Chua Wee Phong, will continue to oversee all matters related to its group of companies.

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia’s partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions.

