ASC Launches New Branch in Australia

PRNewswire July 7, 2023

New office amplifies the company’s commitment to expanding compliance recording for Microsoft Teams in the Australian and New Zealand market

SYDNEY, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ASC Technologies today announced the establishment of its new subsidiary, ASC Technologies ANZ, based in Sydney, Australia. With this step, the global leader of software solutions and cloud services in the field of compliance recording, quality management and analytics, responds to an increasing demand for compliance recording solutions within regulated industries, especially financial services, propelled by a strong adoption of Microsoft Teams in Australia and New Zealand.

ASC Logo

 

The newly formed branch marks a natural progression in the company’s geographic expansion and is a testament to the fruitful partnership with Microsoft. “We have high hopes for the Microsoft Teams Compliance Recording market, which is starting to scale in Australia and New Zealand,” said Gerald Kromer, CEO of ASC Technologies. “Over the past five years we have been working closely together with Microsoft to make regulatory compliance in Microsoft Teams as easy as possible. With our certified, native compliance recording service we can meet the growing demand of the financial market to meet the strict regulatory framework for online consultations that take place on Microsoft Teams.”

ASC establishes a local team and presence
Locally representing the new branch is Sreekanth Sreevalsam, the newly appointed Director of Solution Engineering and Sales for Australia and New Zealand. “By establishing a local team and presence, we want to offer our new customers, partners, and stakeholders from Australia and New Zealand the best possible support. We’re excited to welcome Sreekanth to our family of experts, who will guide our new clients towards modern compliance recording and analysis,” adds Kromer.

ASC’s solution for compliance recording and analytics, Recording Insights, is the first solution to be listed in the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. Since its launch in May 2020, Recording Insights has become an indispensable tool for all those companies that need to comply with legal regulations, prevent fraud and manage risks effectively. Already customers from different industries have their Australian users recorded with ASC’s compliance recording solutions; among them a global pharma company and a global insurance company.

About ASC

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asc-launches-new-branch-in-australia-301871135.html

SOURCE ASC Technologies AG

