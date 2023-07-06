AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • economy (general)

Bahrain Secures a Record USD 1.95 Billion in FDI Inflows in 2022 According to UN Report

PRNewswire July 7, 2023
  • A testament to Bahrain’s earned success in emerging as a competitive international player and attracting investment projects in line with the diversification and growth directives as part of the ERP
  • This milestone achievement in FDI inflows reflects the robust level of local and foreign investor confidence in Bahrain’s value proposition

MANAMA, Bahrain, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Securing a new record, Bahrain’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows increased by USD 1.95 billion in 2022 while global FDI fell by 12%, according to the latest World Investment Report (WIR 2023) by the United Nations Conference of Trade and Development (UNCTAD). 

Bahrain Secures a Record USD 1.95 Billion in FDI Inflows in 2022 According to UN Report

 

Commenting on this achievement, H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board, said: “This milestone achievement of almost USD 2 billion in FDI inflows reflects the robust level of investor confidence in Bahrain’s value proposition, encouraging local and international investments that are backed by a highly skilled workforce and best value operating costs serving as a gateway to the region.”

The Chief Executive added: “This record increase in FDI inflows is supported by Team Bahrain’s swift agility in successfully driving in solid investments and securing value-adding projects across priority sectors. I am confident in our ability to maintain a strong pipeline of investments in 2023 and beyond.”

Bahrain has made laudable progress in diversifying its economy, growing opportunities for local and international businesses and maintaining steady investor confidence, as well as consistently increasing the Kingdom’s FDI inflows.

While economic diversification efforts have long been underway in Bahrain, the Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) formed in 2021 embraced a focused development plan with an overarching aim of enhancing Bahrain’s competitiveness on an international level by reprioritising the economy and underscoring strategies across high value sectors.

To ensure the Kingdom remains an attractive destination for investment, Bahrain has recently launched the Golden License as well as continues to maintain an ongoing commitment to streamline commercial procedures on a regulatory front, further boosting Bahrain’s business-friendly environment.

The full version of the UNCTAD World Investment Report 2023 report is accessible at the following website https://unctad.org/publications

About Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB)

Bahrain EDB is an investment promotion agency with the overall responsibility of attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

Bahrain EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors, to ensure that Bahrain’s investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

Bahrain EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain’s competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, logistics, ICT, and tourism.

For more information on Bahrain EDB visit www.bahrainedb.com

 

SOURCE Bahrain Economic Development Board

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.