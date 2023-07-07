AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 Honors 70 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

PRNewswire July 7, 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its eighth year, the 2023 Indonesia programme has recognised 70 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

This year’s theme is “Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion.” HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year’s nominations saw a significant increase, with 315 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 58,720 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region’s extensive participation and engagement. When compared to the 2022 edition, this represents a 10% increase in nominations and a 15% increase in survey participants.

“We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 awards,” said William Ng, Chief Editor of HR Asia. “The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in Indonesia to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being.”

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation’s commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was the recognition of the 11 Gold winners, who have been consecutive winners for five years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating a remarkable workplace environment. The 11 Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 are Kerry Ingredients Indonesia, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, PT Pegadaian, PT. Bukalapak. com Tbk, Techconnect, Wipro Unza Indonesia, ofi Indonesia, PT Astra International Tbk, BAT Indonesia, PT. IDS Medical Systems Indonesia and PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk.

HR Asia is grateful to its official partners, HRPods, Inclusive Human Resources Indonesia (IHRI), Iris Worldwide and Perhimpunan Manajemen Sumberdaya Manusia (PMSM) whose contributions helped make this event a huge success. Their dedication to promoting workplace excellence aligns perfectly with the program’s mission to recognise outstanding companies and inspire others to achieve greatness.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
  2. BAT INDONESIA
  3. BINA NUSANTARA GROUP
  4. COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
  5. DANONE INDONESIA
  6. DELOITTE INDONESIA
  7. ELABRAM GROUP
  8. Evermos (PT. SETIAP HARI DIPAKAI)
  9. FEDEX EXPRESS
  10. FONTERRA BRANDS INDONESIA
  11. HOME CREDIT INDONESIA
  12. INDONESIA DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
  13. INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON
  14. KALBE CONSUMER HEALTH
  15. KALLA GROUP
  16. KANMO GROUP
  17. KENANGAN BRANDS
  18. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA
  19. KRAFT HEINZ INDONESIA
  20. LAZADA INDONESIA
  21. MAZARS INDONESIA
  22. MERATUS
  23. NANOVEST (PT TUMBUH BERSAMA NANO)
  24. ofi INDONESIA
  25. PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
  26. PT Asuransi Jiwa Manulife Indonesia
  27. PT BANK BTPN TBK
  28. PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
  29. PT BANK CIMB NIAGA, TBK
  30. PT BANK COMMONWEALTH
  31. PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA
  32. PT BANK DBS INDONESIA
  33. PT BANK MAYBANK INDONESIA TBK
  34. PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK. 
  35. PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO), TBK
  36. PT BANK SEABANK INDONESIA
  37. PT BANK UOB INDONESIA
  38. PT CARGILL INDONESIA
  39. PT ENDRESS+HAUSER INDONESIA
  40. PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
  41. PT INVESTREE RADHIKA JAYA
  42. PT LANGGENG KREASI JAYAPRIMA (DIAGEO INDONESIA)
  43. PT MARSH INDONESIA
  44. PT MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
  45. PT MITRA ADIPERKASA TBK
  46. PT PEGADAIAN
  47. PT PRUDENTIAL LIFE ASSURANCE
  48. PT REKSO NASIONAL FOOD (MCDONALD’S INDONESIA)
  49. PT SCHNEIDER INDONESIA
  50. PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
  51. PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
  52. PT VENA ENERGY INDONESIA
  53. PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
  54. PT. APL LOGISTICS
  55. PT. Bank KEB Hana Indonesia
  56. PT. BUKALAPAK. COM TBK
  57. PT. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA
  58. PT. G4S SECURITY SERVICES
  59. PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
  60. PT. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA
  61. PT. PROCTER & GAMBLE OPERATIONS INDONESIA
  62. RECKITT INDONESIA
  63. RedDoorz Indonesia
  64. TACO GROUP
  65. TECHCONNECT
  66. TELKOMSEL
  67. tiket.com
  68. TRIPATRA
  69. WIPRO UNZA INDONESIA
  70. XL AXIATA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

  1. FEDEX EXPRESS
  2. PT BANK COMMONWEALTH
  3. PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO), TBK
  4. PT BANK UOB INDONESIA
  5. PT CARGILL INDONESIA
  6. PT MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
  7. PT REKSO NASIONAL FOOD (MCDONALD’S INDONESIA)
  8. PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
  9. RECKITT INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

  1. ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
  2. COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
  3. INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON
  4. PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
  5. PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
  6. PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
  7. PT. ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
  8. TECHCONNECT
  9. XL AXIATA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2023

  1. ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
  2. BINA NUSANTARA GROUP
  3. DANONE INDONESIA
  4. PT. BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA
  5. PT Asuransi Jiwa Manulife Indonesia
  6. PT PEGADAIAN
  7. PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
  8. PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
  9. tiket.com

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: +6012-269 2701
Email: [email protected].

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/diversity-thrives-inclusion-prevails-hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia-indonesia-2023-honors-70-champions-of-an-inclusive-workforce-301871737.html

SOURCE Business Media International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.