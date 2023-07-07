AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Hisense’s Partnership with Discovery Encourages Consumers to “Find Their Mission X” by Inspiring a Spirit of Exploration and Curiosity

PRNewswire July 7, 2023

QINGDAO, China, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has partnered with the documentary channel Discovery to encourage people to explore new worlds and ‘Find Their Mission X’.

"Find Your Mission X" with Hisense and Discovery (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

Through the collaboration, the two companies have produced a content series documenting the adventures of Ping Fan, an underwater photographer, finding his own Mission X through his unrivalled ability to capture some of the most striking and isolated places in the world.

Embarking on a cave diving exploration to uncover the secrets of Mexico’s mysterious caverns, which the Mayans believed to be the gateway to the underworld, Ping is filmed finding his own Mission X through the partnership. But Mission X isn’t restricted to Ping or indeed to diving. It is a mindset that anyone can adopt: one that emphasizes discovery, exploration and curiosity, and which ultimately drives people’s quality of life and happiness.

Hisense is on its own Mission X, in search for the ultimate goal of perfect picture quality. And while the company knows it will be challenging, it is confident it will succeed on its journey. This mission is particularly evident in its new ULED X television, which allows viewers to experience the true depth of colour. Thanks to its 20,000 mini-LEDs, it brings to market the brightest whites and the darkest blacks of any television, resulting in 3x the environmental contrast of OLED TV. The entire ULED product series, not just the new product ULED X, is designed around providing users with the ultimate audiovisual experience and meeting different needs.

The documentary video, which displays stunning footage of an underwater cave and how Ping captured it, demonstrates this technology at its peak; with all the darks of the caves situated in stark contrast next to the sharp pockets of light emanating from Ping’s torch.

The full documentary is available to watch on Hisense’s social media channels, meanwhile, the Master Class Livestream is available at 1 p.m. EDT on July 14 on YouTube.

About Hisense:

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense’s business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

SOURCE Hisense

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.