A Michelin-Star Restaurant Takeover by Candlenut Singapore is Happening at Magnolia, The Westin Surabaya

SURABAYA, Indonesia, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the midst of the vibrant fine dining landscape of Surabaya, Magnolia Restaurant by The Westin Surabaya elicits a delightful event for the epicurean patrons through “Gastronome Fest”. Following the latest series of the epic gourmet takeover, this July 21st, Magnolia Restaurant will have the world’s first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant, Candlenut, to take charge on an exclusive one-night dinner occasion.

Candlenut is Singapore’s famous restaurant which takes an authentic Peranakan (a blend of Chinese, Malay and Indonesian cultures) approach, owned by Chef Malcolm Lee. He elevated his Straits-Chinese culinary roots to new level with inventive twists. “I hope to go further than just being local,” Chef Malcolm Lee explains. “If you delve deeper, there’s so much culinary knowledge that spans across generations and beyond the borders of Singapore.”

On the other side of the archipelago, Surabaya is Indonesia’s second largest city with enticing mixed culinary collections, including Chinese cuisine. From the street-food diners to the high-end restaurants, are mainly-dominated by the oriental taste. Alamsyah Jo, the Complex General Manager The Westin Surabaya stated, “Surabaya actually has many resemblances with Singapore. We love the richness of Peranakan cuisine. Not only are they historical and flavorful, some menu requires a high level of patience and preparation in advance, to absorb the essential spices or become the perfect texture. A complete cycle of culinary experience.”

The wholesome culinary experience will not stop there. At the ‘Gastronome Fest’, both Candlenut and Westin Culinary Team collide their compelling expertise into a 5-course Peranakan fine dining menu, which will be paired with the lavish flavor of Fantini wines. Chef Malcolm Lee will prepare the delightful kick-off with Ngoh Hiang as amuse bouche, Pong Tauhu Soup as entrée, and Mango Sorbet as palate cleanser. The sumptuous dinner continues with Pork Jowl or Prawn Curry as main course and concluded with Exotique Berries Entremet as the luscious dessert by Westin Culinary Team.

“We invite all the fine culinary explorers to this Michelin-star takeover. A limited offer for Marriott Bonvoy members to earn and redeem points, and get the chance to meet and greet with Chef Malcolm Lee and a special discount for the dinner,” Alamsyah Jo explained.

For information and dinner reservations, visit magnoliarestaurant.com.

