AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Global Flying Cars Market Set to Reach USD 17.84 Bn By 2030 | Dataintelo

PRNewswire July 10, 2023

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to a market study published by Dataintelo, titled, “Global Flying Cars Market By Type, By Application, By Components, By System, By Technology, By End User, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030,” the market size was USD 1.9 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to surpass USD 17.84 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 25.1% by 2030.

Dataintelo_Logo

Key Players Covered

  • Airbus
  • PAL-V
  • AeroMobil
  • Carplane GmbH
  • Terrafugia (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group)
  • Lilium
  • Ehang UAV
  • Kitty Hawk
  • Openerï¼ŒInc
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Airbus

Download PDF Sample here: https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=270999

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

For Any Questions: https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=270999

Key Takeaways:

  • Flying car is a combination of traditional automobiles with aircraft technology that can run on the road and fly in the air.
  • Growing demand for aerial transport and increasing technological advancement in aviation are expected to drive the market.
  • The unmanned flying cars segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, owing to its ability to detect obstacles through sensors, software, and cameras, which further reduce the pilot need.
  • The military segment is anticipated to hold a large market share, due to the rising adoption of flying cars in reconnaissance, surveillance, and troop transport.
  • The delivery companies segment is expected to grow at a significant pace, due to the high usage of flying cars in air transportation service.
  • North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investment in R&D activities for developing advanced flying cars.

Get Full Access to 195 Pages Report: https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=270999

Segments Covered

Type

  • Manned Flying Cars
  • Unmanned Flying Cars

Application

  • Military
  • Commercial
  • Civil

Components

  • Airframe
  • Propulsion
  • Avionics
  • Landing Gears

System

  • Navigation
  • Collision Avoidance
  • Power System Management
  • Others

Technology

  • RCTO
  • CTOL
  • STOVL
  • VTOL

End User

  • Private Use
  • Ride-Share Companies
  • Delivery Companies
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Contact:

Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://dataintelo.com/

 

 

SOURCE Dataintelo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.