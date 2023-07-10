HOYA Group PENTAX Medical Established Manufacturing, R & D and Service Center in China

TOKYO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HOYA Group, PENTAX Medical announced an establishment of endoscope manufacturing, R&D and service center dedicated to China market in Shanghai, China under PENTAX Medical Shanghai Co., Ltd.

The manufacturing site is going to produce PENTAX Medical endoscopic solutions for China.

A state-of-the-art service center is to enhance customer experience by exceptional customer care and fast resolving of any inquiries.

“PENTAX Medical is happy to contribute to “Healthy China” initiative by locally manufacturing high tech medical devices” said Maha Guruswamy, President, PENTAX Medical Asia Pacific Region. “This is a great milestone in PENTAX Medical history to add a substantial local facility in China to produce, deliver and repair innovative endoscopic solutions for medical institutions in China. This will speed up delivery of PENTAX Medical’s innovative endoscopic solutions to support enhancement of quality of care in China more than ever”.

Rainer Burkard, Global President, PENTAX Medical, and Company President, MedTech and Life Science Company, HOYA Corporation commented, “At PENTAX Medical we care about providing the best possible support for health care professionals. We have already established R & D center in Japan, U. S. and Germany to take customers’ voices into our R & D activities. This establishment will allow and cater for closer interaction with the clinical stakeholders and our R & D in China as well.”

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company’s mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY.

PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community’s Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimise their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider’s experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support.

Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations.

For more information: http://www.pentaxmedical.com

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 36,000 people. For more information, please visit: http://www.hoya.com.

